The day an Old Cathedral secret was revealed

ST. LOUIS • On Jan. 27, 1961, Pope John XXIII decreed that the Old Cathedral on the riverfront would become the Basilica of St. Louis, King of France. Cardinal Joseph Ritter kept the hot ecclesiastical news in his pocket.

As archbishop of St. Louis, Ritter could do that. The designation was a rare honor, a recognition of the cathedral's status as a "treasure of the universal church." But Ritter didn't think the time was right for headlines. There was serious sprucing to finish.

The cathedral, dedicated in 1834, was showing its age. The limestone exterior needed patching, roof and windows leaked, interior walls were cracked and faded. A mystery window behind the altar, bricked up in 1850, awaited rediscovery.

In 1959, Ritter had announced a $400,000 restoration of the city's oldest church, to be completed for the St. Louis Bicentennial in 1964.

Still revered as the "Old Cathedral," it sits upon the only land in St. Louis that never changed hands since French settler Pierre Liguest Laclede established his village. A log church was built in 1770. One more of logs and another of brick preceded the fine stone church. (Bishop Joseph Rosati compared the brick one to a barn.)

St. Louis became a diocese in 1826. Work began in 1831 for a proper cathedral on part of the original church cemetery, moved west eight years earlier. It cost $63,360 to build, with generous help from the Leopoldine Society of Austria. The first Mass, on Oct. 25, 1834, was preceded by the noisy salute of artillery from Jefferson Barracks.

Its spire rose as the former trappers' village was transformed by steamboat-powered growth. St. Louis, a town of 5,825 souls in 1830, more than doubled in the next decade and exploded to 77,860 by 1850. By 1914, when the first Mass was celebrated in the "new" Cathedral at 4431 Lindell Boulevard, the old church at 207 Walnut Street was surrounded by a crumbling, almost-forgotten district. Respectfully spared from the obliteration of the riverfront in 1939, it once again towered over open land, exposing stains from decades of coal-smoke pollution.

The exterior got a good scrubbing in 1941, but the full to-do list awaited Ritter's enthusiasm. Work began with demolition of the old three-story rectory. Workers pulled bricks from the old window.

The church received a new, smaller altar fashioned after the original. Walls were painted in French blue. Air-conditioning was installed.

On Sept. 20, 1963, Ritter disclosed that the old church, $600,000 brighter, had earned the rare designation to honor its importance in frontier history. Standing today near the Gateway Arch, the busy basilica is a hot draw for weddings - another nod to its special place in the story of St. Louis.

