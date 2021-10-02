The day Bob Gibson whiffed 17 Tigers on the way to World Series history

Facing a power-packed Detroit Tigers lineup in Game 1 of the World Series on Oct. 2, 1968, Cardinals ace Bob Gibson struck out 17 batters to set a Series record that still stands.
Gibson fanned Tigers slugger Willie Horton for the final out in the 4-0 victory.
Gibson disarmed the Tigers in surprising manner, not unleashing as many of his trademark fastballs.
"Their scouting report said that I threw mostly fastballs," Gibson said. "The Tigers were swinging at my breaking pitches as if they thought I didn't have one."
Indeed, he didn't have one, he had many.
Gibson later teamed with baseball writer Lonnie Wheeler to give baseball fans Gibson’s first-person account of a memorable World Series game.
“Pitch by Pitch,” published in 2015, literally recounts each pitch — all 143 of them — that Gibson threw in that game before a hometown crowd at the old circular Busch Stadium.
The game was an afternoon contest, on an afternoon when the temperature topped out at 83 degrees. Gibson notes that radio broadcaster Harry Caray reported the reading:
“ ‘It’s hot,’ he announced, ‘and it’s humid. Ideal baseball weather in St. Louis.’
“It was typical baseball weather in St. Louis, but ideal? Ideal for whom, Harry? A mosquito? A bird of paradise? A three-toed sloth?”
Gibson makes his distaste for Caray clear. He’s kinder to current broadcaster (and then-teammate) Mike Shannon. Gibson says, “Shannon, in his folksy style that only a hometown could love, has been a St. Louis broadcasting icon for more than forty years.”
Another current broadcaster and then-teammate, longtime catcher Tim McCarver, draws salutes from Gibson. They made for an odd couple in a racially edgy era — Gibson, a Nebraskan and a college graduate, and McCarver, a white kid from Tennessee.
But Gibson says that the ’68 Cardinals were special. “Our team, as a whole, had no tolerance for ethnic or racial disrespect. We’d talk about it openly and in no uncertain terms. In our clubhouse, nobody got a free pass. But of those who required some talking to, few entertained the subject as sincerely as McCarver.”
In the book Gibson also praises other famous players, including Curt Flood: “Curt Flood was the soul of our ball club. I might be a little biased, because Curt was my best friend on the team, but in my estimation he was the quintessential Cardinal — intelligent, funny, caring, selfless, and a hell of a player.”
Gibson takes readers pitch by pitch through such dangerous batters as Al Kaline, Willie Horton and Norm Cash. And on the mound that day for the Tigers was Denny McClain, whose regular season record that year was 31-6. (Like Gibson, McClain was his league’s Most Valuable Player and Cy Young Award winner in ’68.)
In the book, Gibson recorded his thinking before each pitch — the batter, the inning, the on-deck batter, the base runners and much more.
Here’s Gibson, facing Horton leading off in the top of the fifth:
“I reasoned that I’d gained a quick upper hand the first time around — he was late on the fastball and unprepared for the breaking pitch — and the exercise now was to keep him uncomfortable as long as possible. To that end, I started him with a slider on the outer half. He went for it and popped it to (second baseman Julian) Javier on the edge of the grass.” One pitch, one out.
Gibson also reflects on how others thought of him. “I’d been called a headhunter, a knockdown artist, a mean son of a bitch, you name it. I was, in fact, none of those things. I was simply a competitor who understood the need to keep a dangerous batter in his place and wasn’t timid about doing so.”
Still, that opening game isn’t the ’68 World Series game that Gibson remembers most vividly.
For him, the most memorable game was Game 7, also at Busch Stadium. The Tigers won, 4-1.
The losing pitcher?
Bob Gibson.
The top 20 moments from Busch Stadium II
20. Vince Coleman and the tarp
Vince Coleman was nearly swallowed by the automatic tarpaulin at Busch on Oct. 13, 1985. He missed the rest of the NLCS as the Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers but he was missed sorely as the Cardinals were upended by Kansas City in the World Series.
19. Laga leaves the park
Journeyman Cardinals first baseman Mike Laga hit the only ball to leave Busch Stadium, on Sept. 15, 1986. He fouled a ball high on the first-base side, and the ball went out of the park and into a flower bed below.
18. Remembering Jack Buck and Darryl Kile
Solemn occasions became stadium landmarks in June 2002, when Busch was the site of funerals for Jack Buck and pitcher Darryl Kile, who died within four days of each other.
17. McGwire goes 545-feet
McGwire knocked a 545-foot homer off Florida's Livan Hernandez on May 16, 1998, and dented the Post-Dispatch sign well above the center-field wall. A huge Band-Aid adorned the sign the next day and for the rest of the season.
16. Oquendo takes the mound
Current Cardinals coach Jose Oquendo became the first position player in 20 years to have a pitching decision when he worked four innings and suffered a 7-5 loss in 19 innings to the Atlanta Braves on May 14, 1988. The game lasted so long after midnight that fans came from bars that had closed to get a nightcap at Busch. Supersub Oquendo barely could raise his arm the next day but was afraid to tell manager Whitey Herzog that he couldn't play center field.
15. Seat cushion night
Tom Herr hit a 10th-inning, game-winning grand slam to beat the "Pond-scum Mets" on April 18, 1987. It was Seat Cushion Night, and for obvious reasons after the sellout house celebrated this moment -- the last Seat Cushion Night at Busch.
14. Roger Freed's grand slam
Roger Freed, who had been reported headed to Class AAA by this scribe, belted a pinch-hit grand slam off Houston's Joe Sambito to erase a three-run lead in the 11th inning on May 1, 1979. Said Freed: "Tell Rich Hummel that home run was not in Springfield."
13. Brummer steals home
Glenn "Tractor Head" Brummer stole home -- with two outs and an astonished third-base coach watching -- to win a 12-inning game with the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 22, 1982. The pitch probably would have been strike three to batter David Green if the catcher had waited to catch the ball behind the plate and if umpire Dave Pallone hadn't abandoned his post to get a better angle on the slide.
12. Carlton whiffs 19 Mets
Lefthander Steve Carlton, who unfortunately gained most of his 300-plus victories with the Phillies, set a major league record in a Cardinals loss on Sept. 15, 1969. He fanned 19 New York Mets, but Ron Swoboda hit two two-run homers in a 4-3 victory by the eventual world champions.
11. 1966 All-Star Game
The 1966 All-Star Game. Gibson, one of the pitchers selected to the NL squad, stayed at the hotel and relaxed in the pool as he rested a sore arm. The other All-Stars played on in 100-degree-plus heat in the only All-Star Game staged at the stadium.
10. Forsch fires a no-hitter
Bob Forsch threw the first of his two no-hitters, against Philadelphia on April 16, 1978. The no-hitter was the first tossed at Busch Stadium. Forsch's second, in 1983 against Montreal, was the last.
9. Brock swipes 105
Brock swiped bases Nos. 104 and 105, breaking Maury Wills' single-season record, on Sept. 10, 1974, against Philadelphia. He would motor his way to 118 before the season ended.
8. Gibby sets a World Series record
Gibson set the World Series record of 17 strikeouts in Game 1 of the 1968 World Series against the Detroit Tigers.
7. No. 3,000 for Gibson
Bob Gibson's 3,000th strikeout came against Cincinnati's Cesar Geronimo on July 17, 1974. Gibson, the second pitcher to reach this plateau, ranks this one ahead of No. 8 on the list "because I knew I was going to get to 3,000. I didn't know I'd get 17."
6. and 3,000 for Brock
Lou Brock's 3,000th hit, on Aug. 13, 1979, off Chicago's Dennis Lamp. Brock's Hall of Fame candidacy hardly needed validation, but 3,000 hits to go with his 900-plus steals punched his ticket.
5. Big Mac hits 70
McGwire's 70th homer, on Sept. 28, 1998, capped a two-homer day and gave him a record that would stand for three years. Ultimately, it would be challenged amid the steroids controversy.
4. ... but first he hit No. 62
Mark McGwire's 62nd homer, breaking Roger Maris' mark, on Sept. 8, 1998. At the time, with Sammy Sosa chasing him, no one knew that McGwire would even win the home run title.
3. Edmonds' walk off
Jim Edmonds' combo of Games 6 and 7 in the 2004 NLCS. He won the sixth game with an extra-inning homer. He turned around the seventh with a diving catch in center field that saved two runs and led the Cardinals into the World Series for the first time in 17 years.
2. Ozzie's shot
"Go crazy, folks, go crazy." That was the late, great Jack Buck's exhortation following Ozzie Smith's memorable, game-ending homer against the Dodgers in Game 5 of the 1985 National League Championship Series.
1. 1982 World Series
Since the World Series is the pinnacle of this sport, the only time the Cardinals clinched the Series on their home turf at the current Busch Stadium (1982), ranks first. Bruce Sutter fanned Milwaukee's Gorman Thomas on a high fastball to end a World Series championship drought of 15 years.