The day Bob Gibson whiffed 17 Tigers on the way to World Series history
The day Bob Gibson whiffed 17 Tigers on the way to World Series history

Facing a power-packed Detroit Tigers lineup in Game 1 of the World Series on Oct. 2, 1968, Cardinals ace Bob Gibson struck out 17 batters to set a Series record that still stands.

Gibson fanned Tigers slugger Willie Horton for the final out in the 4-0 victory.

Gibson disarmed the Tigers in surprising manner, not unleashing as many of his trademark fastballs.

"Their scouting report said that I threw mostly fastballs," Gibson said. "The Tigers were swinging at my breaking pitches as if they thought I didn't have one."

Indeed, he didn't have one, he had many.

Gibson later teamed with baseball writer Lonnie Wheeler to give baseball fans Gibson’s first-person account of a memorable World Series game.

“Pitch by Pitch,”  published in 2015, literally recounts each pitch — all 143 of them — that Gibson threw in that game before a hometown crowd at the old circular Busch Stadium.

The game was an afternoon contest, on an afternoon when the temperature topped out at 83 degrees. Gibson notes that radio broadcaster Harry Caray reported the reading:

“ ‘It’s hot,’ he announced, ‘and it’s humid. Ideal baseball weather in St. Louis.’

“It was typical baseball weather in St. Louis, but ideal? Ideal for whom, Harry? A mosquito? A bird of paradise? A three-toed sloth?”

Gibson makes his distaste for Caray clear. He’s kinder to current broadcaster (and then-teammate) Mike Shannon. Gibson says, “Shannon, in his folksy style that only a hometown could love, has been a St. Louis broadcasting icon for more than forty years.”

Another current broadcaster and then-teammate, longtime catcher Tim McCarver, draws salutes from Gibson. They made for an odd couple in a racially edgy era — Gibson, a Nebraskan and a college graduate, and McCarver, a white kid from Tennessee.

But Gibson says that the ’68 Cardinals were special. “Our team, as a whole, had no tolerance for ethnic or racial disrespect. We’d talk about it openly and in no uncertain terms. In our clubhouse, nobody got a free pass. But of those who required some talking to, few entertained the subject as sincerely as McCarver.”

In the book Gibson also praises other famous players, including Curt Flood: “Curt Flood was the soul of our ball club. I might be a little biased, because Curt was my best friend on the team, but in my estimation he was the quintessential Cardinal — intelligent, funny, caring, selfless, and a hell of a player.”

Gibson takes readers pitch by pitch through such dangerous batters as Al Kaline, Willie Horton and Norm Cash. And on the mound that day for the Tigers was Denny McClain, whose regular season record that year was 31-6. (Like Gibson, McClain was his league’s Most Valuable Player and Cy Young Award winner in ’68.)

In the book, Gibson recorded his thinking before each pitch — the batter, the inning, the on-deck batter, the base runners and much more.

Here’s Gibson, facing Horton leading off in the top of the fifth:

“I reasoned that I’d gained a quick upper hand the first time around — he was late on the fastball and unprepared for the breaking pitch — and the exercise now was to keep him uncomfortable as long as possible. To that end, I started him with a slider on the outer half. He went for it and popped it to (second baseman Julian) Javier on the edge of the grass.” One pitch, one out.

Gibson also reflects on how others thought of him. “I’d been called a headhunter, a knockdown artist, a mean son of a bitch, you name it. I was, in fact, none of those things. I was simply a competitor who understood the need to keep a dangerous batter in his place and wasn’t timid about doing so.”

Still, that opening game isn’t the ’68 World Series game that Gibson remembers most vividly.

For him, the most memorable game was Game 7, also at Busch Stadium. The Tigers won, 4-1.

The losing pitcher?

Bob Gibson.

