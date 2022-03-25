The day Carry Nation carried her fight to a St. Louis bar owner

ST. LOUIS • Carry Nation, the hatchet-swinging temperance crusader, smashed her first tavern in Kiowa, Kan., in 1900. Newspapers chronicled her travels with an electric sense of anticipation.

Saloonkeeper Joseph Sauerburger of St. Louis made headlines by renaming his place for her. He hung a hatchet over the door of his Nation Liquor Cafe, 1616 Market Street, and told anyone who would listen that Carry Nation had better not darken his door.

Gawkers and sympathizers gathered at Union Station on March 25, 1901, after word got around that she was arriving on the morning Wabash from Kansas City. Never one to avoid a challenge, she loudly asked for directions to the Nation Cafe. "I just want to see the man who said he was laying for me if I ever came to St. Louis," she said.

Two police officers said nothing, but somebody finally coughed up the address. Off she marched, the crowd running to keep up. Into the den of sin strode the fearless, caustic Nation.

"I don't want hell named after me," she told Sauerburger, who was pouring beer.

He ordered her out and reached for the .44-caliber revolver under his coat. "I got a right to call it that," he yelled. "I belong to the nation and so do all these men."

Said Nation, "If you want me to go out, put me out." She scolded a man nursing a beer, saying, "You'll go to hell for that."

Nation was born in Kentucky in 1846 and grew up in Belton, Mo., south of Kansas City. Her first husband died of alcoholism, an event that transformed her into a strident opponent of liquor. But as her public denunciations turned to vandalism, even the Women's Christian Temperance Union kept its distance.

She smashed her first saloons with rocks and iron bars, switching later to her trademark hatchet. At the Nation Liquor Cafe, gawkers were disappointed to learn she was unarmed.

"I didn't mean to smash anything," she said. As she left, Sauerburger pulled out his revolver and told the crowd, "If she had ever made a move to smash anything, I'd have killed her sure." But the news stories called him nervous and shaken.

Nation strode quickly back to Union Station and caught a train to Cincinnati for a speaking tour. A conductor asked for one of her campaign buttons. "For my wife," he said.

Nation smashed a few more saloons, but her campaign faded, and crowds in London pelted her with vegetables. Depressed, she returned to Kentucky and died in 1911. She was buried in Belton, where her tombstone says, "She hath done what she could."