The day Harry Caray was nearly killed while trying to cross Kingshighway

On Nov. 3, 1968, Cardinals broadcaster Harry Caray was nearly killed when he was struck by a car. He recovered from his injuries in time to be in the booth for the 1969 season. Here is the Post-Dispatch original coverage. NOV. 4, 1968 — Harry Caray, widely known St. Louis sports broadcaster, remained in serious condition at Barnes Hospital today after being struck by an automobile early yesterday.
Caray, 51 years old, was struck as he walked across the street in the 200 block of North Kingshighway near the Chase-Park Plaza Hotel.
Post-Dispatch artist Ralph Graczak later did this drawing of the accident.
He suffered a dislocated shoulder, facial cuts and compound fractures of both legs. The announcer has been the play-by-play broadcaster for the St Louis baseball Cardinals for 20 years.
He also announces the University of Missouri football games and was at the microphone Saturday to tell of Missouri's 42-7 victory over Oklahoma State.
In addition to his work as a sportscaster, which has earned him a large radio following, Caray is active in civic affairs. In September he was named 1968 chairman of the St. Louis Citizens Committee of the National Council on Crime and Delinquency.
Police said that the driver of the auto was Michael Poliquin, 21, of 2354 Goodale Avenue in Overland.
Poliquin told officers that he saw Caray step into the street in front of his northbound automobile, but was unable to stop in time because of wet pavement. It was raining at the time. Poliquin's car did swerve, but Caray, apparently trying to jump out of the way, leaped into the car s path.
On Oct. 9, 1969, Cardinal nation was stunned by the firing of broadcaster Harry Caray.
Caray was taken to City Hospital and then transferred to Barnes Hospital. The accident occurred about 1:30 a.m. Police issued a citation for Caray for crossing a street outside a crosswalk. Poliquin was given a summons for failing to display a drivers' license.
Looking back at the career of Harry Caray
1946 Harry Caray
Harry Caray, KXOK sports announcer presents a check for $2,750, the amount collected by KXOK, to Postmaster Bernard F. Dickmann, chairman of the St. Louis Dollars for Famine Relief drive in 1946.
1955: Harry Caray
Harry Walker, St. Louis Cardinals manager, left, is interviewed by radio and television sports announcer Harry Caray in the dugout at Busch Stadium before double-header with the Chicago Cubs in St. Louis, Mo., on Memorial Day, May 30, 1955. (AP Photo)
1956: Harry Caray
Jack Buck, left, Harry Caray, center, and Joe Garagiola are seen in 1956, when they broadcast Cardinals games on KMOX (1120 AM).
1957: Harry Caray
Harry Caray, radio and TV play-by-play broadcaster for the St. Louis Cardinals, tries to conduct a live radio interview with Wally Moon, left, while Cardinals teammates Herman Wehmeier, center, and Eddie Kasko, right, engage in some horseplay with Caray in St. Louis, July 27, 1957. (AP Photo)
1968: Harry Caray
Harry Caray noted sportscaster, display twin casts while he recuperated on Florida's West Coast from injuries he received, Nov. 3, 1968 in St. Petersburg auto accident. Caray will be able to rejoin the St. Louis Cardinals for Spring training here in St. Petersburg March 1. (AP Photo)
AP
1968: Harry Caray
Things are much different now at KMOX than they were in the 1960s, when Robert Hyland (right) was running the station and Jack Buck (left) and Harry Caray were broadcasting the Cardinals' games.
1969: Harry Caray
Harry Caray, is shown announcing the final Cardinal game of the season against the Phillies Oct. 2, 1969, was told by club owner August A. Busch Jr. Oct.9, 1969, that his contract was not being renewed. Caray had been the voice of the Cardinals for more than 25 years. (AP Photo/FOW)
1969: Harry Caray
Harry Caray, shown announcing the final Cardinal game of the seasons against the Phillies was told by club owner August A. Busch, Jr., that his contract is not being renewed, Thursday, Oct. 2, 1969 in St. Louis. Caray has been the voice of the Cardinals for more than 25 years. (AP Photo)
AP
1969: Harry Caray
August A. Busch Jr., an avid gin rummy player, and Harry Caray play a friendly game before the Knights of the Cauliflower Ear banquet in 1969. Busch's chauffeur, Frank Jackson, holds the brewer's cards, because Busch had a broken finger. Jack Buck is standing in rear. (Post-Dispatch file photo by Lloyd Spainhower)
1969: Harry Caray
St. Louis Cardinals veteran broadcaster Harry Caray, right, with his son Christopher, receiving calls from well-wishers after it was announced that his 1970 contract will not be renewed . Caray had been in the radio booth broadcasting Cardinal games for the last 25 years. August A. Busch, president of Anheuser-Busch Inc., and president of the Cardinals said Caray was being replaced on the recommendation oh his brewery's marketing division. The statement said Jack Buck will head the new Cardinal broadcasting team. Under Caray, Buck was the second man in the broadcasting booth. UNITED PRESS INTERNATIONAL PHOTO
UPI
1972: Harry Caray
Harry Caray, radio announcer for the Chicago White Sox, bellows his emphatic "Holy Cow" during a game against the Baltimore Orioles in Chicago July 5, 1972. (AP Photo)
1974: Harry Caray
This 1is a 1974 photo of the Chicago White Sox broadcaster Harry Caray. (AP Photo)
LES
1981 : Harry Caray
Veteran sportscaster Harry Caray talks to the press in Chicago, Monday, Nov. 16, 1981 after it was announced he will take over the play-by-play commentary for radio and TV broadcasts of Chicago Cubs baseball games. Caray, who has announced professional baseball for 37 years, replaces Jack Brickhouse, who retired this year. Caray has announced for the other team in town, the White Sox, for the last 10 years. (AP Photo/Knoblock)
Knoblock
1982: Harry Caray and Jack Buck
Announcers and old friends Harry Caray (top) and Jack Buck clown around in the KMOX booth at Busch Stadium before a game with the Cardinals and Cubs on May 4, 1982. (Post-Dispatch file photo by J.B. Forbes)
1986: Harry Caray
Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray gets a big welcome at Busch Stadium on Cardinals opening day on April 20, 1986. Kevin Manning, Post-Dispatch
1987: Harry Caray
Chicago Cub's announcer Harry Caray sits in the broadcast booth, Tuesday, May 19, 1987 in Chicago at Wrigely field during the first inning of the Cubs-Reds baseball game. This is Caray's first day broadcasting this season after recovering from a stroke he suffered during spring training. (AP Photo)
AP
1987: Harry Carey
Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray laughs as he reads a giant card signed by well-wishers and presented to him by a fan during a news conference, Monday, May 18, 1987 in Chicago. Caray, the voice of the Chicago Cubs, returns to the broadcasting booth Tuesday after a stroke and three months away from the microphone. (AP Photo/Mark Elias)
Mark Elias
1988: CARAY REAGAN
Chicago Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray is joined in the booth by President Reagan during a surprise visit to Wrigley Field in Chicago on Sept. 30, 1988. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)
CHARLES TASNADI
1989: Hall Of Fame Caray
Chicago Cubs' broadcaster Harry Caray expresses delight at his election to baseball's Hall of Fame at a press conference held at his restaurant in Chicago, Jan. 31, 1989. (AP Photo/Charles Bennett)
Charles Bennett
1995: Harry Caray
Chicago Cubs announcer Harry Caray leads fans in a rendition of "Take me out to the Ballagame" during opening ceremonies, Friday, Jan. 20, 1995 in Chicago of the 10th annual cubs convention at the Chicago Hilton and Towers. (AP Photo/Tim Boyle)
Tim Boyle
1998: Harry Caray
Chicago Cubs fans sing "Take Me Out To The Ball Game" along with longtime Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray's widow, Dutchie, during the seventh inning of the first home Cubs game of the season, against the Montreal Expos Friday, April 3, 1998, in Chicago. Caray died earlier this year, and his wife was invited to sing his trademark song. The Cubs defeated the Expos 6-2. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)
FRED JEWELL
1999: Harry Caray
Fans lead a rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" outside Wrigley Field in Chicago after a statue of former Cubs broacaster Harry Caray was unveiled before the Cubs home opener against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, April 12, 1999. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser)
BETH A. KEISER
