The day Iben Browning predicted the big one would rock our world

Do you still have stuff in your Browning bunker -- or a shelf, closet or garbage can filled with survival goodies?

Such measures were prompted by the late Iben Browning, a climatologist and consultant, who predicted 30 years ago that our earthquake alley -- the hatchet-shaped, midcontinent New Madrid seismic fault zone -- had a 50-50 chance for a big one, a megaquake maybe on the order of the horrific seismic jolts that dismantled the area in 1811-12.

The earthquakes were so bad that they caused the Mississippi River to flow backward, created Reelfoot Lake, and for a short time, a waterfall on the river, and a number of large, volcano-shaped sand blows. They rang church bells in Boston, Baltimore and Philadelphia and could be felt as far away as Canada.

Browning's prediction -- he set the time around Dec. 3, 1990 -- set off emotional and psychological quaking throughout the Mississippi Valley and beyond. All over the St. Louis area, people began supplying their Browning bunkers with bottled water, medicine, canned foods, soup packets, first-aid kits, phone books, financial records and so on.

Many out-of-state relatives urged family members in the St. Louis area to leave town, or move away for good.