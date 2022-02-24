The day readers got their first details about the Lake of the Ozarks

On Monday, Feb. 23, 1931, The St. Louis Star newspaper shared with its readers news about a huge lake being developed in mid-Missouri. The lake's official name, Lake Benton, didn't stick. The body of water came to be known as the Lake of the Ozarks. Here is that original report.

What will be the largest body of water in Missouri is being formed since the closing of the locks of the Bagnell Dam of the Union Electric Light and Power Company last week.

The dam is almost in the center of the state, about 200 miles from St. Louis. At some places the water has covered the valley to a depth of eight feet.

The lake will be about 125 miles long, twisting and curving with the valley and filling in all the subsidiary valleys formed by the outlets of the Niangua, Little Niangua, Grand Auglaise and other creeks flowing into the Osage River. The lake will have an irregular shore line of almost 1,400 miles, flooding about 60,000 acres.

The dam will be 2,500 feet long and 100 feet high and will be built of earth and concrete. It will cost $30 million.

The final step necessary to undertake its construction was the securing of the St. Joseph Lead Company as a power customer. The company uses more current than all the resident consumers in St. Louis.

The settlement at the dam has been named Damsite, Mo. There are about 250 inhabitants, all of whom work on the dam. The settlement is about 35 miles southwest of Jefferson City.

The state house passed a bill February 12, last, to name the lake formed by the dam "Lake Benton," in honor of United States Senator Thomas Hart Benton of Missouri. The Union Electric has named it the Lake of the Ozarks. Completion of the dam this year is expected to attract many tourists next summer.