The day St. Louis aldermen banned racial discrimination in restaurants

ST. LOUIS • It passed by a wide margin with little debate or dissent. The moment offered barely a hint of the long, difficult effort to achieve simple fairness at city lunch counters.

The occasion was the St. Louis Board of Aldermen's 20-4 vote on May 19, 1961, to ban racial discrimination at restaurants, diners, taverns, theaters and other places of public accommodation. Mayor Raymond R. Tucker praised the vote as a "significant step forward." If the four aldermen who voted against it spoke out, the City Hall reporters didn't consider the quotes worth using.

But it had been too long in becoming ordinance. Seven years earlier, the board voted 17-10 to protect the notion that business owners could refuse service for reasons of race or creed. Since World War II, the city's small bloc of black aldermen had been proposing a public-accommodations bill so that blacks could sip coffee and eat hamburgers alongside whites. Every year but 1954, when it was voted down, the idea would "die in committee."

Peaceful sit-ins at local lunch counters wore down the old attitudes. But the demonstrators had to do a lot of sitting, sometimes in jail. On July 8, 1944, black and white women with the Citizens Civil Rights Committee went to the busy lunchrooms in the big downtown department stores. The blacks were refused service. When whites passed food to their black friends, the lunchrooms closed for the day.

In the 1950s, Catholic, Jewish and mainline Protestant leaders urged aldermen to end segregation. So did Jordan Chambers, a longtime political leader referred to in the newspapers of the day as the "negro mayor of St. Louis." But hotelkeepers and restaurateurs said it would drive away business. In 1955, William Flori, a leader of the Tavern Owners' Association, pleaded, "We've got enough trouble in our taverns the way it is."

Within a few years, protesters were taking seats at Pope's Cafeteria downtown, the F.W. Woolworth's in midtown and Howard Johnson's at 3501 North Kingshighway. William L. Clay Sr., then a freshman alderman (and future congressman), was among those arrested in a lengthy series of sit-ins at the HoJo's in 1959. Some protesters were high school students.

Mayor Tucker said the city wouldn't prosecute blacks seeking "fair treatment," although he stopped short of condoning mass protests.

In October 1960, Pope's and five other downtown cafeterias relented. The Greater St. Louis Restaurant Association followed suit one month later, paving the way for an aldermanic change of heart. When the roll was called May 19, five aldermen who had opposed it in 1954 joined the new majority.