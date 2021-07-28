The day Sur Williams became a St. Louis hero

The victim and her friend, whom Sur met about a month ago, walked over to the fountain when the Zoo closed, Sur said. They waded in the fountain's pool, then decided to climb about five feet to the top of the fountain, he said. The girl said she was going to show her friend how to dive.

Two older boys followed the girl up to the top of the fountain. They grabbed her from behind and tore off her shorts. She began screaming and fighting them, but they threatened to hurt her, Sur said.

"They were beating her, hitting her," he said. "They made some threats to her," saying they would drown her if she didn't stop fighting.

The boys raped the girl twice and forced her to commit sodomy on one of them, police said.

The girl's 10-year-old friend sat on the edge of the fountain and cried during the attack, Sur said. "He said those guys might beat him up," Sur said.

About six other teen-agers and children stood on the rim of the elevated fountain just to watch, Sur said. "They just sat there getting their thrills off watching her get raped," he said. Other children watched from below, and possibly several adults watched from the road .