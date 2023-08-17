Robert H. (Hot Rod) Moore, the city's most notorious traffic law violator, has surrendered his driver's license to the state director of revenue and has given up. driving, his attorney announced today.

Henry G. Morris, whose legal counsel apparently was one reason the 23-year-old salesman was able to continue driving despite , 24 convictions in traffic cases since 1948, said the surrender of the license was "Bob's idea he had been thinking about it for some time."

Morris added that Moore discussed the action with him, and "he is now out of business as far as driving is concerned. ln a letter to M. E. Morris, State Director of Revenue, Moore said he felt he was "acting in the best interest of my family and all concerned."

The letter to Director Morris, who has been seeking ways to take away Moore's driving privilege, read as follows: I surrender to you herewith my operator's license of a motor vehicle in this state, issued to me, Robert H. Moore, the expiration date of which is Dec. 8, 1955. I kindly ask that you remove my name from your records as licensed operator of a motor vehicle. In surrendering my driver's license I feel I am acting in the best interest of my family and all concerned."

H. J. Turnbull, supervisor of the drivers' license unit of the Department of Revenue, said Moore could, under the present law, apply for a new license at any time. He would be required to take an examination but Turnbull could find nothing in the law that would prevent a person who surrendered his license from applying for another later.

Attorney Morris said Moore "had mentioned" that he intended selling the 1952 Ford automobile he has been driving. "He considered it his car, although the title is in his mother's name," Morris explained. "It really would be 'his mother who would be disposing of the automobile.

There are several automobiles in the family," Morris said. Moore is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Harry G. Moore, 1 Portland Place.