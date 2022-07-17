The day the president - and the world - got a stunning view of the flood of 1993

During the summer of 1993, the Mississippi River at St. Louis remained above flood stage at St. Louis for 147 days. The crest, on Aug. 1, was 19.6 feet over flood stage at St. Louis and halfway up the grand riverfront staircase at the Gateway Arch. During this summer we'll take regular looks back at key dates during the flood.

JULY 17, 1993:

Armed with checks and surrounded by members of his Cabinet, President Bill Clinton promised the governors of flood-damaged states that his administration would not abandon them once the water recedes.

"We are here to deal with basically two great issues," Clinton said as he opened a "flood summit" at Fox High School in Arnold.

"One is, what are we going to do right now, while everybody is up to their ears in alligators? "And the second is, how are we going to keep this effort going over the long run ... so that we can see these areas through to full recovery?"

After a helicopter tour of devastated St. Charles County, Clinton offered federal troops, short-term aid and less red tape. But he didn't offer up the billions of dollars that the governors say they need.

Clinton, who is seeking $2.5 billion in disaster aid from Congress, said that the federal government could not cover all flood losses.

Also on this date:

The Missouri River ripped through a levee in Defiance, burying more homes under 10 feet of water.

The Missouri River crashed through its levee in Maryland Heights, spewing water over farmland and reuniting with Creve Coeur Lake.

The Coast Guard abandoned its base on Iron Street in the face of the rising Mississippi.

Hundreds of sandbaggers races against time to fortify levees being built on the River Des Peres in south St. Louis. The levee had been built to protect against a Mississippi the crested at 45 feet. But the forecast crest was now 46.1 feet.