The day the president - and the world - got a stunning view of the flood of 1993

During the summer of 1993, the Mississippi River at St. Louis remained above flood stage at St. Louis for 147 days. The crest, on Aug. 1, was 19.6 feet over flood stage at St. Louis and halfway up the grand riverfront staircase at the Gateway Arch. During this summer we'll take regular looks back at key dates during the flood. Armed with checks and surrounded by members of his Cabinet, President Bill Clinton promised the governors of flood-damaged states that his administration would not abandon them once the water recedes. "We are here to deal with basically two great issues," Clinton said as he opened a "flood summit" at Fox High School in Arnold.
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73 "One is, what are we going to do right now, while everybody is up to their ears in alligators? "And the second is, how are we going to keep this effort going over the long run ... so that we can see these areas through to full recovery?" After a helicopter tour of devastated St. Charles County, Clinton offered federal troops, short-term aid and less red tape. But he didn't offer up the billions of dollars that the governors say they need. Clinton, who is seeking $2.5 billion in disaster aid from Congress, said that the federal government could not cover all flood losses. The Missouri River ripped through a levee in Defiance, burying more homes under 10 feet of water. The Missouri River crashed through its levee in Maryland Heights, spewing water over farmland and reuniting with Creve Coeur Lake. The Coast Guard abandoned its base on Iron Street in the face of the rising Mississippi. Hundreds of sandbaggers races against time to fortify levees being built on the River Des Peres in south St. Louis. The levee had been built to protect against a Mississippi the crested at 45 feet. But the forecast crest was now 46.1 feet.
Scenes from the flood: July, 17, 1993
Post-Dispatch front page
The Post-Dispatch front page from July 18, 1993
Crossing the Missouri
A fawn crosses a levee breached by the Missouri River on August 17, 1993. Sam Leone/Post-Dispatch
Flood of '93
Predictions of a new crest on the Mississippi July 16, 1993 drew hundreds of volunteers to the banks of the River Des Peres, a tributary creek that winds through the city's south neighborhoods and the suburb of Lemay. The volunteers toiled in heat above 90 degrees and stifling humidity to pile more sandbags on the already-saturated soil. Post-Dispatch file photo by Wayne Crosslin
Wayne Crosslin
Portage des Sioux flooding, July 19, 1993
Residents of Portage des Sioux move household goods by boat from their flooded town and past St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on July 19, 1993, when the historic flood was within two feet of its crest. The Mississippi River flooded the low-lying town and its church, but some residents stayed put. Photo by Jerry Naunheim Jr. of the Post-Dispatch
Jerry Naunheim Jr.
Satellite image: July 18, 1993
Two LandSat satellite images show the extent of flooding along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers by July 18, 1993, when the record flood that year hadn't even reached its crest. The top image is of the two rivers during normal flow. The lower one shows flooded land along both rivers. On that day, the river already was 16.5 feet over flood stage, with 3.1 more to go to reach 49.6 feet on Aug. 1, 1993. That is the record at St. Louis, where flood stage is 30 feet. (Post-Dispatch)
FILE
The Great Flood of 1993: July 21, 1993
City worker James Holt wades across a levee break on the River Des Peres July 21, 1993, in a stinging rainstorm the day after the river was supposed to have crested. Mississippi backwater tossed aside a mile-long stretch of sodden sandbags that night in south St.Louis. But that wasn't the worst news: Equally heavy rains upstream would send the river heaving to new records a week later. File photo by Wayne Crosslin
Wayne Crosslin
Bill Clinton
President Bill Clinton looks at a flooded power plant in the Mississippi-Missouri Rivers area near St. Louis on July 17, 1993. Clinton toured the area with Vice President Gore, governors from the area, and members of his cabinet. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette)
Joe Marquette
Bill Clinton, Al Gore, Jim Edgar
President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore greet Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar in Arnold, Mo., on July 17, 1993, at a strategy meeting on how to organize flood relief. Clinton and Gore met with state and local officials whose areas have suffered in the floods of the Upper Mississippi Valley. (AP Photo/Mary Butkus)
Mary Butkus
Bill Clinton, Al Gore, James Witt, Thomas McLarty
President Bill Clinton calls to order a meeting in Arnold, Missouri Saturday, July 17, 1993, between national, state and local leaders on how to deal with the floods of the upper Mississippi Valley. With Clinton is, from left, FEMA Director James Witt, Vice President Gore and Chief of staff Thomas “Mack” McLarty. The group earlier flew over ravaged areas near St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette)
Joe Marquette
Bill Clinton, Robert Reich,
President Bill Clinton greets Secretary of Labor Robert Reich upon arriving at the airport in St. Louis, Missour Saturday, July 17, 1993. Clinton and members of his administration toured flooded areas and met with state and local officials to map out relief efforts. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette)
Joe Marquette
Al Gore
Vice President Al Gore uses a large map in Arnold, Mo., July 17, 1993, to describe the causes of the floods that have ravaged the upper Mississippi Valley. Gore and President Clinton met with state and local leaders of the area to map out relief efforts. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette)
Joe Marquette
GREAT FLOOD
The water treatment plant sits in flood waters from the Raccoon River in Des Moines, Iowa, in this July 17, 1993 photo. An estimated 250,000 central Iowans were left without tap water for nearly two weeks in July during the flood of 1993. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
CHARLIE NEIBERGALL
CLINTON GOLF
After visiting devastated flood areas in the St. Louis area in the morning, President Clinton takes a swing at Chenal Valley Country Club in Little Rock, Ark., on Saturday, July 17, 1993. (AP Photo/Chris Ocken)
CHRIS OCKEN
