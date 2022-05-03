The day the President came to St. Louis and got more baseball than he bargained for

On May 4, 1910, President William Howard Taft had quite the day of baseball in St. Louis.

After a visit downtown to christen the new YWCA, the president headed to Robinson Park, where the Cardinals were clobbering the Reds 12-3.

Next there was a scheduled stop at Sportsman's Park, where the Browns were scheduled to play the Cleveland Naps, named after their star second baseman, Napoleon Lajoie. Labor unions, who were boycotting the Naps, urged the president to stay away from the game, but Taft would have none of it. He said he didn't believe in boycotts.

Taft got more than he bargained for at the game. Cleveland's Cy Young and the Browns' Joe Lake dueled to a 3-3 tie in a 14-inning game, and the president reportedly stayed around for the conclusion.

After the game, as Taft was leaving Sportsman's Park, future Hall of Famer Rube Waddell was throwing some warmup pitches with Browns teammate Sled Allen.

The Post-Dispatch gave the following account.

"Walt a minute," said Rube to Allen. He walked to the smiling executive, who extended his hand. Rube clasped it and glanced around, smiling easily.

Horrors! There was not a photographer in range. This would never do. All but one of the press picture-takers had unlimbered their machines and climbed into waiting vehicles.

Over near third base was a Post-Dispatch man, intent on getting some action pictures of the game. He caught Rube's distress signal and hurried to the scene.

By rare tact, scintillant conversation and a strong grip Rube held the hand that is supposed to be on the tiller of our destinies until the above picture was snapped.

Then the big right-hander went his way, considering the Ballinger affair and wondering what the senators were doing to the railroad bill. The big left-hander returned to the curves he was throwing to Sled Allen, wondering what Lajoie's bunch would do to them.

Postscript: Waddell was quite the colorful character. In exhibition games, he would shoo his teammates off the field and then strike out the side. Alas, 1910 would be his last big league season, after his bouts with drinking would cause him to pass out during games on at least one occasion.

