The day the St. Louis Hawks traded Bill Russell and changed basketball history

In 1956, the Boston Celtics were picking seventh in the NBA draft, but Celtics boss Red Auerbach desperately wanted 6-foot-10 Bill Russell, who led the University of San Francisco to consecutive national championships and 55 consecutive victories.

Auerbach persuaded the Rochester Royals to use their No. 1 pick on Duquesne University’s Sihugo Green — one of the great names in sports history.

The St. Louis Hawks selected Russell with the No. 2 pick, but Hawks owner Ben Kerner needed a draw at Kiel Auditorium. So he agreed to trade Russell to Boston for former SLU star Ed Macauley and Cliff Hagan.

Celtics owner Walter Brown originally balked at the deal. But Macauley pleaded with him.

Macauley's son, Pat, was stricken by spinal meningitis. He suffered severe brain damage. Macauley told Brown he could do him a favor by sending him to his hometown because of his son's disability.

"We had a 1-year-old son whose brain could not function, and I didn't know if I could play in Boston the next year," Macauley told Post-Dispatch's Dave Dorr in a story published in 1990.

On May 6, 1956, Brown wrote Macauley. In part, it read: "What this means for the Boston Celtics, God only knows. You have heard me say many times that as long as I have Ed Macauley, I have a ballclub. Well, now I don't have Ed Macauley. This is the hardest letter I ever tried to write, Ed. I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you did for the Boston Celtics. It is pretty hard to say goodbye to the finest boy you ever met so I will just say 'so long. "

Pat Macauley lived to be 14.

On the day of his death, Ed was in his car weeping when he felt himself embraced by a peace he said he had never known before. "It was as though Patrick was saying to me, 'Dad, don't feel sorry for me. I'm OK now,' " Macauley later recalled.

The deal became one of basketball's blockbusters. With Russell, the Celtics won nine of the next 10 NBA titles.

Macauley and Hagan are Hall of Famers in their own right. And they teamed with Pettit to beat Boston for the title in 1958. But Russell and the Celtics defeated the Hawks in the same ﬁnals in 1957, 1960 and 1961. In all, Russell led the Celtics to 11 championships in 13 seasons and won ﬁve MVP awards.

Side note: The Celtics also selected two more Hall of Famers in the 1958 draft - Tom Heinsohn of Holy Cross in the first round and K.C. Jones of San Francisco in the second round. In the fifth round of that same draft, the Hawks selected Norm Stewart from Mizzou. Stewart would play in five NBA games before returning to coach the Tigers.

