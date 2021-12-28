The debut of the Underdog: Looking back at Kurt Warner's first game with the Rams

Editor's note: Much of the NFL action in the new movie "American Underdog" focuses on Kurt Warner's first regular-season start with the Rams on Sept. 12, 1999. Here is how Jim Thomas covered that game.
There were a few bumps in the road, amid much congestion. But no car wreck. The Rams merely wanted Kurt Warner to "drive the car" Sunday in the Trans World Dome and let their gifted group of fleet-footed receivers do the rest.
Warner did just that, guiding the Rams to a season-opening 27-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens before 62,100 at the Dome. Warner threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. Once he stumbled and fell while dropping back in the pocket. But he also threw for 316 yards, the eighth-highest total for a Rams quarterback since the team moved to St. Louis in 1995, and he threw three touchdown passes.
The Rams just had too much on offense. Too many weapons. Too many options.
Double-cover Isaac Bruce, and Torry Holt was wide open. Put the clamps on Marshall Faulk in the running game? No problem. Faulk was a factor in the passing game with seven catches for 72 yards. Blanket Az-Zahir Hakim, and Ricky Proehl works his way open.
As Bruce -- eight catches for 92 yards -- said, "If you come in with a lot of bullets in your gun, they can't cover everybody."
The Ravens couldn't. Try as they might to rattle Warner and throttle Faulk, they couldn't keep the lid on the St. Louis passing game.
"With all the weapons we have at the receiver position, with Marshall in the backfield, it's hard for a team to have four good 'DBs' that can cover all of us," Proehl said. "I don't think you can keep the lid on us."
Take the Rams' opening TD pass, for instance. On second and goal from the Baltimore 6, two defenders jumped Bruce at the line of scrimmage. But that left tight end Roland Williams, a forgotten man in the passing game this preseason, all by his lonesome in the right back corner of the end zone.
"Kurt just put a wonderful ball right in there," Williams said. "All I had to do was catch it."
The touchdown gave the Rams a 10-0 lead with 13 minutes 28 seconds to go in the first half.
In his five seasons with Indianapolis, Faulk never could remember being double-teamed in a game as a receiver. But that was the case Sunday. And get this: Faulk mistakenly was double-teamed on the play by two Ravens linebackers.
"It just shows you we have a lot of weapons," Faulk said. "For a defensive coordinator, it's tough for them to know what are we going to do."
Baltimore has a stout defensive front four and a speedy linebacker corps headed by Ray Lewis. So, the Rams knew going in they might have trouble moving the ball. They finished with only 59 yards rushing, including a modest 54 yards on 19 carries by Faulk.
"We just felt that we had to pass to move the football," Warner said. "That's what I'm here to do - to throw the football. Like in the Arena League, I like to throw it on every down. ... We're going to go out and attack people. We're not going to sit back and let them bring it to us, we're going to bring it to them."
Warner toiled for three seasons in the Arena Football League for the Iowa Barnstormers before making the Rams' roster last season as their third QB. At times Sunday, he made it look ridiculously easy, almost as if he were still tossing passes against the Albany Firebirds or Grand Rapids Rampage of Arena League fame.
In the second quarter, for example, Warner completed 12 of 15 passes for two TDs.
No surprise, the Rams said.
"We've always believed in Kurt, especially defensively because we practiced against him all last year," defensive tackle Ray Agnew said. "It was just amazing the type of balls he threw. We (thought), 'Wow, this guy's pretty good.' "
As a third-stringer, Warner served as the Rams' scout-team QB - mimicking the plays of the opposing team for the Rams' starting defensive unit.
But there were a couple of moments Sunday when Warner looked as if he should be back on the scout team. Late in the first quarter, he locked onto Ricky Proehl deep in Ravens territory, and Baltimore linebacker Lewis intercepted the pass and raced 60 yards to the Rams 33.
"I didn't see the linebacker fall off our other receiver," Warner said.
He came out a little shaky in the second half, completing only two of seven passes in the third quarter. So despite his 28-for-44 performance, Warner felt compelled to tell his teammates in the locker room after the game that he'd get better.
"I went out there and made some mistakes," Warner said. "We had a period there where we struggled a little bit offensively. I just went and told them, 'Thanks for sticking with me.' It's been a long couple of weeks, and they've had a roller coaster losing Trent (Green)."
But every time Warner or the Rams' offense stumbled, the Rams defense pulled out a large eraser.
* Lewis's interception was negated by a Todd Lyght interception.
* Midway through the second quarter, Baltimore's Chris McAlister picked off a pass that went right through the hands of Faulk, and returned it to the Rams 6. But three plays later, the Ravens were on the 7 and had to settle for a field goal.
* With the Rams clinging to a 17-10 lead early in the fourth quarter, Warner fumbled after getting hit on a corner blitz by St. Louisan DeRon Jenkins (Ritenour High). The Ravens took over on the Rams 30. But three plays later, the Ravens were standing on the 36. Matt Stover's 54-yard field-goal attempt was wide right. And that basically was the ballgame.
The Rams tacked on a Jeff Wilkins field goal and a 20-yard TD pass from Warner to Holt to close out the scoring. Coach Dick Vermeil blew kisses to the crowd as he left the field, and the Rams were beaming as they walked i nto the locker room.
"I can't tell you how happy I am," safety Keith Lyle said. "It's like all that work finally pays off for us."
Then, he paused and added, "The offense looked good, didn't it?"