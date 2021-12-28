The debut of the Underdog: Looking back at Kurt Warner's first game with the Rams

The Ravens couldn't. Try as they might to rattle Warner and throttle Faulk, they couldn't keep the lid on the St. Louis passing game.

"With all the weapons we have at the receiver position, with Marshall in the backfield, it's hard for a team to have four good 'DBs' that can cover all of us," Proehl said. "I don't think you can keep the lid on us."

Take the Rams' opening TD pass, for instance. On second and goal from the Baltimore 6, two defenders jumped Bruce at the line of scrimmage. But that left tight end Roland Williams, a forgotten man in the passing game this preseason, all by his lonesome in the right back corner of the end zone.

"Kurt just put a wonderful ball right in there," Williams said. "All I had to do was catch it."

The touchdown gave the Rams a 10-0 lead with 13 minutes 28 seconds to go in the first half.

In his five seasons with Indianapolis, Faulk never could remember being double-teamed in a game as a receiver. But that was the case Sunday. And get this: Faulk mistakenly was double-teamed on the play by two Ravens linebackers.