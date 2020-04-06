The Dred Scott case started quietly, but electrified a divided nation

ST. LOUIS • When Dred and Harriet Scott brought their petition for freedom to the courthouse in 1846, few people noticed.

At the time, their legal claim of “once free, always free” enjoyed court precedent in Missouri, where slavery was legal. The Scotts had lived with their masters on the free soil of the Wisconsin Territory. Missouri judges cited the rule in freeing as many as 150 slaves.

But times changed as their case moved through the courts over 11 years. It belatedly attracted national attention and concluded with an infamous U.S. Supreme Court decision — an act that pushed the nation toward Civil War.

Dred Scott was born about 1800 in Virginia and brought to St. Louis by his owner, Peter Blow. Some time around Blow’s death in 1832, Scott was sold to Dr. John Emerson, an Army surgeon. Emerson took Scott to Illinois and then to Fort Snelling, in present-day Minnesota, where Scott married Harriet Robinson, a slave about 15 years his junior.

Emerson returned south and married Irene Sanford of St. Louis, whose family owned slaves. Her brother, John, was a son-in-law of Pierre Chouteau Jr., a prominent local slaveholder. John Sanford later played a key role in the case.