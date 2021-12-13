The Exorcist, The Jackal and Miss Jane Pittman: revisiting our classic book reviews from 50 years ago

Editors note: We've opened the Post-Dispatch archives to take a look at more than 130 years of coverage. Today, we turn the clock back 50 years, to 1971, to see how we did on our original reviews of novels that would become classics.
THE EXORCIST
A novel by William Peter Blatty
"The Exorcist" should be read twice; the first time for the passion and horrifying intensity of the story, with a second reading to savor the subtleties of language and phrasing overlooked in the mounting excitement of the first perusal.
It is a book which will frighten and revolt many readers, shake the complacency of believer and non -believer alike. It will be praised, condemned, compared, torn apart, and reassembled but it will be hard to ignore.
William Peter Blatty has compounded a mixture of psychiatry, medicine, theology, demonology and human anguish into an electrifying novel about demonic possession. The person possessed is 12-year-old Regan Teresa MacNeil, and the progression of her "normal adolescent behavioral problems" into a full-fledged and unmistakable case of possession by a demon is described in a frighteningly convincing manner. In fact, the sometimes detached and reportorial tone of Blatty's writing serves to add to the impact of horror and wrenching pity the reader feels for the characters involved.
Regan, a shy and appealing little girl, loving and loved, gradually becomes an insanely bellowing monster, her personality completely suppressed by the obscene and evil creature that has invaded her mind and body. Added to this are a distraught mother, baffled doctors, the mysterious and sinister murder of a family friend, and two Jesuit priests locked in mortal combat with the demon in Regan's tortured body.
Blatty's writing has the power to carry the reader along this bizarre path, although it has a tendency to be somewhat ragged and superficial at times. But read the book. It is an experience you will never forget. Deirdre LaRouche
RABBIT REDUX
A novel by John Updike Alfred A. Knopf, $7.95
"The fullness ends when we give nature her ransom, when we make children for her. Then she is through with us, and we become, first inside, and then outside, junk. Flower stalks."
This was Harry "Rabbit" Angstrom's gloomy outlook in "Rabbit, Run," the John Updike novel of I960. In that earlier book, the ex-basketball star tried to run away from the traps life had set for him a marriage that slumped directly from adolescent excitement into unrelieved monotony, a role shift from high school hero to lowly pitchman for kitchen gadgets.
"Rabbit Redux" picks up Harry's story ten years later. He stopped running, gave up, went back to his wife Janice and dried up inside. He has become a flower stalk. Harry has moved with his wife and son into a crackerbox subdivision where the television set predominates and second-rate materialism prevails. The psychological shift is from the lonely anguish of the 1950s and the "silent generation" to the stubborn frustrations of the "silent majority."
Harry's only escape is to the serenity of his job as a linotype operator, where "the machine stands tall and warm above him, mothering, muttering, a tempermental thousand-parted survival from the golden age of machinery . . all those rustling sighing tons of intricately keyed mass waiting for the feather-touch of his intelligence."
As a fallen star, a hamstrung runner, a disillusioned romantic, Harry is worse than second rate. Even his "dumb mutt" of a wife isn't satisfied with a flower stalk.
How many times since Ecclesiastes have writers tried and failed to make literature out of man's perennial anguish? Of his Angst(rom)! Updike succeeds remarkably well because of his skill in evoking real people rather than symbols.
His scenes of everyday life are so authentic that the reader rarely thinks to look around for the devices of construction, nor does he trip over obvious symbolism.
There is danger in interpreting the multiple layers of such a complex work. How much is wry satire? What should be taken seriously? Updike has said that an author's meanings should be somewhat ambiguous if a texture of reality is to be achieved. Every reader must be his own guide. The reviewer can describe only what he saw. Updike's staged confrontation does us a service by demonstrating how stereotyped reactions break down in close human contact. Harry and Janice come together like exhausted birds tired of fluttering at opposite ends of a string they cannot break. Has Harry learned anything? "I learned the country isn't perfect." But he tells Janice, "I feel so guilty." "About what," she asks. "About everything." "Relax. Not everything is your fault." "I can't accept that." Whether Harry can accept it or not, Janice'i advice is sound. And so is Updike's novel. - Clarence E. Olson
THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF MISS JANE PITTMAN
A novel by Ernest J. Gaines
"The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman" is an extraordinary achievement, a summation and distillation of the black experience in the South since the Confederacy surrendered at Appomattox Court House. Jane's love affair with the mysterious, tantalizing, seemingly-never-to-be-attained freedom promised the blacks begins then.
She ends it, light-years later, marching for civil rights under the same hot Southern sun in that still proud, yet-to-be-beaten South. Her experiences between those ironic poles are as vivid as any known to Scarlett O'Hara, but speak to the reader now with more perspective, understanding and insight Gaines's mirror reflects a South in which the blacks grow through suffering and experience including the mockery of their new freedom toward an overriding and terrible impatience with the most cherished illusions of Southern whites.
Jane's life, symbolic though it is of this suffering and experience, is described for the reader as though she were telling her own story, and this gives it an immediacy and intimacy. What she sees, feels, learns and finally knows, cannot be taken from her, cannot be traded upon, cannot be bought And, finally, it cannot be disguised any longer. Gaines's writing reflects heart and soul as well as mere color. - David Read
THE WINDS OF WAR
A novel by Herman Wouk
Herman Wouk returns to the Navy the scene of his greatest literary triumph, "The Cairne Mutiny" for a "you are there" version of America's entry into World War II. Using a peripatetic captain as a global observer, Wouk smoothly combines fiction with history in a grandiose, yet fascinating personalized narrative of the inexorable slide to Pearl Harbor.
The principal in this enormous drama is Victor Henry, a career officer whose arrival in a world capital usually signals impending doom. Henry turns up in London, Berlin, Moscow and finally, of course, Honolulu just ahead of the hostilities. He misses the fall of Warsaw, but fortunately his son is there to rectify this oversight. Although the plot is contrived, Wouk carries it through with the professional touches that should bring his book to the top of the best seller lists.
"The Winds of War" Is the first half of Wouk's ambitious plan to reconstruct World War II as it could have happened. Thirty years have dimmed the passions but only increased the intense fascination with how the United States emerged from isolation to superpower status. Wouk's imaginative novel as history will stir plenty of controversy and add a different dimension to the endless speculation surrounding the decisions which ultimately led to atomic stalemate. - Jeremy Shea
THE DAY OF THE JACKAL
A novel by Frederick Forsyth
In a good mystery-suspense novel, the end justifies some devious means. "The Day of the Jackal" is a brilliantly engineered thriller, a novel built around historical events and cleverly hinting that much or all of it may be true. It is 1963 and the OAS (the French Secret Army Organization) has been repeatedly foiled in its attempts to assassinate President Charles de Gaulle.
The ruthless professionalism of the rightist underground movement has been countered by equally brutal and relentless techniques of the French Secret Service. The OAS is infiltrated with spies, its top leader captured and made to talk. The desperate solution to hire; a top professional assassin, someone known to only three OAS leaders and thus able to move undetected inside France. The Secret Service learns only that the hired assassin is a tall, blond man with the code name, the Jackal. De Gaulle stubbornly refuses to alter any plans or permit any publicity. The entire French network of military, espionage and police agencies is quietly marshalled to head off this most dangerous threat to the President's life.
An obscure French detective, Claude Lebel, is put in charge of the hunt, with orders to report his progress each evening to a council of agency heads, including one with an OAS spy as his mistress. Thus the stage is set for an epic battle of wits between the methodical, thorough and often inspired policework of Lebel and the diabolically clever Jackal, who is determined to earn his $500,000 fee so he can retire to the "good life."
Reader empathy is divided between the two, even though he knows that the Jackal must fail. The joy in reading this novel is watching the complex machinery of the plots and counterplots as they grind relentlessly toward the climactic scene. - Clarence E. Olson
GO ASK ALICE
Anonymous, Prentice-Hall, $4.95.
"Go Ask Alice" is a deeply disturbing book because it concentrates, in detail, on the life of one young addict who does not have the major family problems so often associated with drugs. She is fifteen years old, white and the daughter of a college professor. Her insecurities stem from a need to be accepted by her classmates.
Based on an actual diary, the book records her unwitting introduction to LSD by "friends," her doubts, her pleasures, her lack of self control, her broken promises, the depths to which drugs lead her, and her attempts to go straight. Just when she is trying her hardest, vindictive former friends spike her peanuts with LSD and send her on a "bad trip" the reader will long remember.
She struggles back from this gruesome experience and again seems to be rebuilding her life, but one evening her parents come home to find her dead from an overdose. Perhaps the original diary should have been left more as a young girl would write it. I have a feeling the editors must "have polished the entries, and perhaps interpolated explanatory, introspective material. But "Go Ask Alice" poignantly conveys the tragic impact of drugs on one teen-ager. -Arielle North