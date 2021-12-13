The Exorcist, The Jackal and Miss Jane Pittman: revisiting our classic book reviews from 50 years ago

THE BOOK OF DANIEL

A novel by E. L. Doctorow

The Biblical Book of Daniel and the story of Daniel Isaacson, central figure in this novel, are somewhat analagous in the mind of the author.

Daniel, whose parents were executed many years ago for conspiring to steal atomic secrets for Russia, writes his story in the form of a confession and an investigation based on his own memories and on interviews with people who knew his parents. His memories are vitriolic in their bitterness; the interviews are full of judgment and wrath. Everyone in the case is considered: lawyers, informers, police and his own family.

The book spans the years between the end of World Jar II and the present and is especially vivid with characters involved in Left politics in this country. An investigation of the past as full of the problems of innocence and guilt as Daniel's uncovers many tragedies.

The reader is given a vivid picture of a man who blames all the horrors in his life on the execution of his parents for treason. The author writes with power and the authority of indignation about people whose lives are bound together by desperation. - Augusta Gottlieb

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL

A novel by Frederick Forsyth

In a good mystery-suspense novel, the end justifies some devious means. "The Day of the Jackal" is a brilliantly engineered thriller, a novel built around historical events and cleverly hinting that much or all of it may be true. It is 1963 and the OAS (the French Secret Army Organization) has been repeatedly foiled in its attempts to assassinate President Charles de Gaulle.

The ruthless professionalism of the rightist underground movement has been countered by equally brutal and relentless techniques of the French Secret Service. The OAS is infiltrated with spies, its top leader captured and made to talk. The desperate solution to hire; a top professional assassin, someone known to only three OAS leaders and thus able to move undetected inside France. The Secret Service learns only that the hired assassin is a tall, blond man with the code name, the Jackal. De Gaulle stubbornly refuses to alter any plans or permit any publicity. The entire French network of military, espionage and police agencies is quietly marshalled to head off this most dangerous threat to the President's life.

An obscure French detective, Claude Lebel, is put in charge of the hunt, with orders to report his progress each evening to a council of agency heads, including one with an OAS spy as his mistress. Thus the stage is set for an epic battle of wits between the methodical, thorough and often inspired policework of Lebel and the diabolically clever Jackal, who is determined to earn his $500,000 fee so he can retire to the "good life."

Reader empathy is divided between the two, even though he knows that the Jackal must fail. The joy in reading this novel is watching the complex machinery of the plots and counterplots as they grind relentlessly toward the climactic scene. - Clarence E. Olson

GO ASK ALICE

Anonymous, Prentice-Hall, $4.95.

"Go Ask Alice" is a deeply disturbing book because it concentrates, in detail, on the life of one young addict who does not have the major family problems so often associated with drugs. She is fifteen years old, white and the daughter of a college professor. Her insecurities stem from a need to be accepted by her classmates.

Based on an actual diary, the book records her unwitting introduction to LSD by "friends," her doubts, her pleasures, her lack of self control, her broken promises, the depths to which drugs lead her, and her attempts to go straight. Just when she is trying her hardest, vindictive former friends spike her peanuts with LSD and send her on a "bad trip" the reader will long remember.

She struggles back from this gruesome experience and again seems to be rebuilding her life, but one evening her parents come home to find her dead from an overdose. Perhaps the original diary should have been left more as a young girl would write it. I have a feeling the editors must "have polished the entries, and perhaps interpolated explanatory, introspective material. But "Go Ask Alice" poignantly conveys the tragic impact of drugs on one teen-ager. -Arielle North