The Fox's rebirth 40 years ago revived midtown

ST. LOUIS • On Sept. 7, 1982, in the hours before the grand reopening of the Fox Theatre in midtown, Mary Strauss fussed over an unpolished brass rail and minor flaws in color schemes. She and her husband, developer Leon Strauss, had made restoring the lavish old movie palace a $3 million obsession.

"This building, with its grandeur, is just what the doctor ordered for St. Louis," said Leon Strauss.

The opening stage show that night, "Barnum," was a smash hit for the Strausses and for midtown, the district that once had bustled with people, streetcars, automobiles and things to do. Its row of big theaters, including the Fox, at 527 North Grand Boulevard, had been the city's "Great White Way," the glistening place to be.

Midtown was countryside in 1876, when the city set its boundary past Forest Park. St. Louis University moved from downtown to Grand and Lindell boulevards in 1888. So many churches chose midtown that it became known as "Piety Hill." The web of streetcar lines crisscrossing midtown became a magnet for entertainers. The Odeon Theater opened in 1904, the Empress and Victoria in 1913, the Missouri in 1921, the St. Louis in 1926. Businesses, doctors and private clubs moved in. The Fox opened to an elaborate bash on Jan. 31, 1929.

During the Depression and World War II, people still met along Grand for big nights out. They packed the Loew's Mid-City. The kids danced at Tune Town. Everybody had a beef sandwich and a Coke at Garavelli's.

Midtown's draw faded during the postwar boom years, when suburbanites headed to the drive-ins. The Fox showed its last movie on March 1, 1978, and, after a brief run of rock concerts, went dark. There was serious talk of wrecking balls.

The linchpin of midtown's salvation had been the decision in the 1950s by the Rev. Paul Reinert, president of St. Louis U., to resist calls for moving the campus out west. The St. Louis Symphony took another bold step by taking over the St. Louis Theater and remaking it as Powell Hall in 1968. But Grand needed a bright center to thrive.

Relighting the Fox did that. It brought Broadway shows, entertainers and crowds. The Sheldon Concert Hall reopened in 1986. Grand Center Inc. was formed the following year to open more stages and fix the sidewalks. The Continental Building, the Art Deco skyscraper built in 1929, was converted to apartments. KETC-TV (Channel 9) moved in. Leon Strauss died in 1999, but Mary Strauss still keeps the Fox humming.

And Grand's sidewalks were crowded again.