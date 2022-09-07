The Fox's rebirth 40 years ago revived midtown

ST. LOUIS • On Sept. 7, 1982, in the hours before the grand reopening of the Fox Theatre in midtown, Mary Strauss fussed over an unpolished brass rail and minor flaws in color schemes. She and her husband, developer Leon Strauss, had made restoring the lavish old movie palace a $3 million obsession.
"This building, with its grandeur, is just what the doctor ordered for St. Louis," said Leon Strauss.
The opening stage show that night, "Barnum," was a smash hit for the Strausses and for midtown, the district that once had bustled with people, streetcars, automobiles and things to do. Its row of big theaters, including the Fox, at 527 North Grand Boulevard, had been the city's "Great White Way," the glistening place to be.
Midtown was countryside in 1876, when the city set its boundary past Forest Park. St. Louis University moved from downtown to Grand and Lindell boulevards in 1888. So many churches chose midtown that it became known as "Piety Hill." The web of streetcar lines crisscrossing midtown became a magnet for entertainers. The Odeon Theater opened in 1904, the Empress and Victoria in 1913, the Missouri in 1921, the St. Louis in 1926. Businesses, doctors and private clubs moved in. The Fox opened to an elaborate bash on Jan. 31, 1929.
During the Depression and World War II, people still met along Grand for big nights out. They packed the Loew's Mid-City. The kids danced at Tune Town. Everybody had a beef sandwich and a Coke at Garavelli's.
Midtown's draw faded during the postwar boom years, when suburbanites headed to the drive-ins. The Fox showed its last movie on March 1, 1978, and, after a brief run of rock concerts, went dark. There was serious talk of wrecking balls.
The linchpin of midtown's salvation had been the decision in the 1950s by the Rev. Paul Reinert, president of St. Louis U., to resist calls for moving the campus out west. The St. Louis Symphony took another bold step by taking over the St. Louis Theater and remaking it as Powell Hall in 1968. But Grand needed a bright center to thrive.
Relighting the Fox did that. It brought Broadway shows, entertainers and crowds. The Sheldon Concert Hall reopened in 1986. Grand Center Inc. was formed the following year to open more stages and fix the sidewalks. The Continental Building, the Art Deco skyscraper built in 1929, was converted to apartments. KETC-TV (Channel 9) moved in. Leon Strauss died in 1999, but Mary Strauss still keeps the Fox humming.
And Grand's sidewalks were crowded again.
Commuters board a southbound streetcar on North Grand Boulevard, looking north from Olive Street, in 1921. At right is the Metropolitan Building, 508 North Grand, which had been scheduled for restoration as a hotel until the current recession struck. Photograph by W.C. Persons/Missouri History Museum
Southbound traffic backs up on North Grand Boulevard at Washington Avenue in 1935. The sign at the Fox Theatre one block south boasts that it is "scientifically cool" inside. At left are the Missouri Theater and Third Baptist Church, which was expanded with a new exterior in 1951. (Missouri History Museum)
Commuters and one of the city's last streetcars slosh through the snow on North Grand Boulevard looking north from the Fox Theatre on Feb, 4, 1958. The Missouri Theater had closed two months before. Not even the running of "Peyton Place," an edgy movie for its time, could save the old Missouri. (Post-Dispatch photo)
A man stands outside the Fox Theatre on March 1, 1978, after its last run of movies, the double feature "Marathon Man" and "Black Sunday." The marquee promotes a coming rock concert, the next, brief effort by the house before it closed later that year. (Post-dispatch photo)
Organist Stan Kann prepares in December 1981 to fire up the Fox Theatre's old Wurlitzer organ, which he played for the theater beginning in the 1950s. It could be lowered into the floor when not needed. Kann died in 2008. (Post-Dispatch photo)
A concert was held on October 16, 1986 at the Fox Theater in St. Louis to celebrate Chuck Berry's 60th birthday. It was called: "Hail! Hail! Rock 'n Roll". Many famous musicians came to honor Berry including Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, Robert Cray, Etta James, Johnny Johnson and Bobby Keys. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
A concert was held on October 16, 1986 at the Fox Theater in St. Louis to celebrate Chuck Berry's 60th birthday. It was called: "Hail! Hail! Rock 'n Roll". Many famous musicians came to honor Berry including Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, Robert Cray, Etta James, Johnny Johnson and Bobby Keys. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Mary Strauss (left), who oversaw the restoration of the Fox Theatre along with her husband, Leon, stands in one of the theater's new Fox Club boxes in 1988. Seated is Sarah Schaeffer, Fox Club manager. (Post-Dispatch photo)
JUNE 1996 -- Every few years the Fox lowers its 12 ft diameter, 2000 lb. chandelier to replace bulbs and for cleaning. Stage electriction Tom Pehle is being helped out of the chandlier for a break. Helping him are Fox employees George Hardin (left) and Jerry Pegues. There are 160 light bulbs to change (totaling 11,620 watts ), and 2264 pieces of stained or faceted glass to clean.
