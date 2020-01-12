The Grateful Dead at Wash U.; Chili Pepper at the Grand Burlesk. What year was it?
The Grateful Dead at Wash U.; Chili Pepper at the Grand Burlesk. What year was it?

Do you know what year this page the Post-Dispatch was printed?

Here are some clues:

The Grateful Dead were playing at the Wash U. Quadrangle (tickets $1.50 in advance).

Chili Pepper was playing at the Grand Burlesk.

"Blow Up" was playing at the Kirkwood Theater.

Each day this week, we'll feature a page from our archives, and we'll update with the answer to the previous day's page.

Yesterday's answer: It was 2007 when we were first introduced to the iPhone..

