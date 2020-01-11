The iPhone, Big Mac and Ben Ownby. What year was this front page from?
The iPhone, Big Mac and Ben Ownby. What year was this front page from?

Do you know what year this Post-Dispatch front page was printed?

Here are some clues:

On Jan. 10 of this year:

Apple introduced the iPhone to the world.

The search continued for missing Franklin county boy Ben Ownby.

Hall of Fame voters debated the merits of Mark McGwire's candidacy.

If you think you know your St. Louis history, join us for  Post-Dispatch trivia night on Jan. 31. Sign up at stltoday.com/trivia.

Each day this week, we'll feature a front page from history and we'll update with the answer to the previous day's front page.

Yesterday's answer: It was 1978 when snow stayed on the ground in St. Louis for 78 consecutive days.

Access all of our front pages at stltoday.newspapers.com

