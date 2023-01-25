The lynching of Cleo Wright becomes 'a disgraceful blot on the State of Missouri' in 1942

On Jan. 25, 1942, a mob attacked the jail in Sikeston, Mo., and seized a Black prisoner named Cleo Wright, who had been accused of assaulting a white woman.

The mob dragged Wright behind an automobile through the Black neighborhood, and then burned his unconscious body.

The following night Gov. Forrest C. Donnell ordered an immediate searching and thorough investigation of the lynching of Cleo Wright. Donnell said Scott County Prosecutor David E. Blanton had suggested that a grand jury be called to investigate the lynching, and that he "fully concurred" in the suggestion.

"Every possible effort must be made to bring to justice all who took any part in this cruel violence," Donnell said in a prepared statement.' "I am confident the prosecuting attorney will use every effort to that end."

Terming the Sikeston lynching "a disgraceful blot on the State of Missouri," the Governor said: "Regardless of how guilty a person may be, he is entitled to a fair trial. Cleo Wright was not an exception to this rule."

"It is my earnest desire that a searching, an thorough investigation be ' immediately made, that an indictment of every person whom the grand jury shall deem to have had any part, whether great or small, in this mob violence be returned, and that prompt trial of each and every such person shall be had."

''Remember Pearl Harbor, But Don't Forget Sikeston'' was the theme of a demonstration in St. Louis a week later.

Wright's killing received national attention and led to the first ever Department of Justice investigation of a lynching. But, a grand jury refused to indict the alleged perpetrators, and no one was ever convicted.

Here is our original coverage from the Jan. 26, 1942, coverage from the Post-Dispatch.

An investigation was begun by State and city officials today to identify members of the mob which took a wounded Negro from the Sikeston City Hall yesterday, dragged him behind an automobile through the Negro residential district, then poured gasoline on the body and set it afire.

The victim, Cleo Wright, 30-year-old cotton mill worker, had been arrested early yesterday after he had severely slashed Mrs. Dillard Sturgeon, wife of an Army sergeant, in what officials said, was an attempted criminal assault, and later cut the Sikeston police officer who arrested him.

One of the chief objects of the investigation will be to determine why Wright, who had been moved from his house to the City Hall for protection at his wife's request, was left in a women's wash room.

The crowd demanded the key to the washroom door, which was locked with a heavy padlock, but was told the key was in the possession of Assistant Police Chief Harold Wallace, who was out to lunch. The crowd then smashed a glass and thin wood panel in the door and dragged the unconscious Negro through the three-foot aperture.

Police officials said it was necessary to put Wright in the wash room because it had bunks with mattresses. The steel-barred jail was only 50 feet away, but the jail bunks were too hard for the Negro, who was virtually unconscious from his wounds, they said.

Mrs. Sturgeon, her 8-year-old son, James, and her sister-in-law, Mrs. John Sturgeon, were asleep in their residence, about a mile from the Negro district, when they were awakened early Sunday by the sound of a window being raised. Mrs. John Sturgeon ran to a neighbor's for help, returning to find Mrs. Dillard Sturgeon lying on the floor, slashed in three places.

She was taken to Sikeston General Hospital where her condition was said to be grave today.

Sikeston police and members of State Highway Patrol Troop E, which has headquarters here, began searching for the Negro. About a half mile from the Sturgeon home, Patrolman Hess Perrigan found Wright, who had bloodstains on his trousers.

Perrigan arrested Wright, took a knife from him and got into a rear seat with him. Wright, however, produced another knife from his shoe and slashed at Perrigan, cutting an artery under his tongue.

Perriean drew his revolver and shot Wright twice in the abdomen and once in the arm. Other officers took Perrigan and the Negro to the hospital. Perrigan is unable to talk, but his condition is considered satisfactory.

Wright was taken first to his home and later, at the taken first to his home and later, at the request of his wife, move to the City Hall early Sunday morning.

By 9 a.m. a crowd of about 500 people augmented by people on their way to church, had gathered in front of the building. Blanton heard of the near riot when he returned from a hunting trip and hurried to City Hall.

"I tried to reason with them," Blanton told a Post-Dispatch reporter, "but members of the mob kept shouting, 'What are we waiting for. Let us have him.'

"I recognized a relative of Mrs. Sturgeon's in the crowd, pleading with them not to seize Wright.

"They backed the officers against the wall of the building, pushed me to the ground, and surged into the building."

Wright was then taken outside and tied by the feet to the rear bumper of an automobile. He was dragged to Sunset, the Negro residential district about three-fourths of a mile away.

The driver of the car observed all traffic regulations, coming to a full stop at two traffic lights. Later police were given five different license numbers, including one Canadian license, all said to be that of the automobile.

By the time Blanton and officers reached the scene, the mob had dumped the body on the dirt street, poured gasoline over it and set it on fire.

The crowd then dispersed quietly, although additional State Highway patrolmen were sent to the city to prevent a race riot, which officials feared might occur if Mrs. Sturgeon died.