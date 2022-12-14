The night a World War II blackout drill darkened St. Louis 80 years ago

ST. LOUIS • Police sirens and factory whistles shrieked the signal at 10 p.m. All across town, the lights flickered out.

Mayor William Dee Becker, posted atop the Civil Courts Building, surveyed the darkness and found it good. The only errant glimmers were from a few untended alley lights, a forgotten stage door and the neon sign of Kessler Fur Co., 1008 Locust Street.

“It’s a comfort to know the city is capable of shrouding itself if real disaster would threaten,” Becker said on the night of Dec. 14, 1942, shortly after the region’s first blackout test during World War II.

Success was a near certainty. For weeks, 7,500 local air-raid wardens went door-to-door explaining the rules. Workplace committees, newspapers and radio stations hammered the message. On drill night, volunteers scanned their neighborhoods for any spark of violation.

The blackout was organized by the national Civil Defense program across seven Midwestern states. Its goal was to have Americans ready if enemy bombers approached.

That wasn’t likely. German Heinkels barely could fly to Iceland, much less New York. But a war was on, if anyone needed reminding. Americans had seen newsreels of London during the Blitz. And the larger point was to teach civilians to react upon cue.

The alarm went out with five-second blasts broken by three seconds of silence. People at home turned off lights and stayed put. Motorists pulled over. Pedestrians snuffed their smokes and headed for cover — urged along by wardens wearing “CD” armbands.

“A blackout at sea was never like this,” said John Sizemore, a sailor on leave, who celebrated the drill in a dimmed tavern on Washington Avenue.

In the eerie darkness, sentries on the Spivey Building in East St. Louis saw the glow of locomotive fireboxes on the Eads Bridge. University City Mayor Matt Fogerty, on the roof of City Hall, spotted a lit cigarette three blocks away. Pilots reported seeing little but the interior lights of the sprawling ammunition factory on Goodfellow Boulevard, which had been exempted from the drill.

There were isolated accidents and acts of malice. A woman on Lafayette Avenue suffered a broken arm in her darkened apartment. A stockboy cut his hand closing a shop door on South Broadway. Two men were robbed downtown.

Otherwise, it was smooth. Workers at the main Post Office headed for basement bomb shelters and enjoyed a break from sorting tons of Christmas packages. Just before the all-clear at 10:20 p.m., Mrs. Spencer Dors gave birth to a baby boy in a shrouded delivery room at Missouri Baptist Hospital, 919 North Taylor Avenue.

Herbert Kessler, the embarrassed downtown furrier, told reporters that a switch to his sign had malfunctioned.

St. Louis conducted several more blackouts in 1943, but the drill lost its urgency as war news improved. The local Civil Defense office was closed on June 30, 1945, six weeks before Japan surrendered.

The office reopened during the Cold War, when the Soviet Union developed ways to reach St. Louis by air.

A Look Back: 1942 blackout drills

