On April 15, 1975, the Spirits pulled off one of the biggest upsets in basketball history. Here's how Rick Hummel covered the game.

UNIONDALE, N.Y., As far as shots heard 'round the world go, the Freddie Lewis happening here last night probably ranks somewhere behind Fort Sumter and Bobby Thomson. But considered in its bailiwick, the American Basketball Association, the 18-foot jumper Lewis tossed in with three seconds to play over the testy defense of the New York Nets' Brian Taylor gave the Spirits of St. Louis their own place in history.

Never before had a team with a losing record won an ABA playoff series, and the Spirits were not just a losing team but one that finished a full 20 games under .500. That the victims of a 108-107 Spirits victory were the defending champion- Nets and that they fell by the wayside in four straight games after winning the first game in the best-of-seven playoff series only heightened the significance of the act.

That it was the first time the Spirits had won four games in a row made it seem all the more incredible. In the process, still another chapter was penned in the Freddie Lewis story, a tale that took place in Indianapolis, Ind., for the last seven years, a period in which the muscular, 6-foot-1 guard came to be known as one of the best pressure players in pro basketball.

It was a tale that continued this season when Lewis was first traded to the Memphis Sounds and then to St. Louis, in whose jersey he gained most-valuable-player honors in the ABA All-Star Game.

With 16 seconds remaining in last night's game, Lewis faced about as much pressure as anyone should carry. The Spirits, who had won three of the first four games of the series, trailed the Nets, 107-106, after a fourth-quarter comeback in which they erased a nine-point deficit with less than five minutes to play.

They could and should have been ahead at that point, but referee Wally Rooney had denied Don Adams a layup basket after the Nets' Julius Erving had dribbled the ball off his knee. Rooney ruled that Erving had touched the ball in the backcourt after fumbling it, meaning that it was an over-and-back violation, although a television replay showed clearly that Adams had been the first to touch the ball in backcourt and thus should have been allowed the goal.

Of course, had Adams's basket been allowed, the Nets could have played for one shot and might have had a last-second victory of their own. Who knows? But back to Lewis.

After Spirits coach Bob MacKinnon had quieted his players' grousing about the bad call and asked them to return their attentions to the matter at hand, Lewis was told he would take the final shot of the game, no matter what. The Nets knew that, too, since Lewis already had hit a three-point goal, a three-point play and two free throws in the last two minutes.

If Lewis missed the shot, of course, the teams would return to St. Louis for a sixth game, and who knows what momentum the Nets, who had beaten the Spirits 11 straight times in the regular season, would have recovered by a victory here?

Lewis said he didn't even give that prospect a thought. "You either make it or you miss it," he said. "But if I get a clear shot, 75 per cent of the time I'm going to make it. There was only one thing wrong with that logic. Lewis, with Taylor hanging on him, and Bill Melchionni on an accompanying double-team, got nothing resembling a clear shot.

"I played him as tough as I could," said Taylor, who had been under fire here for his lackluster play in the series. "I wanted to overplay him to his right and send him to his left. Melchionni came up behind him . . . but he just stuck it in. Hopefully, with experience, I'll learn from this and be able to some day do some of the things that Freddie Lewis can do."

What Lewis did was to send the Spirits into the Eastern Division finals against the division champion Kentucky Colonels in a best-of-seven series that will begin Monday in Louisville. The Nets, who had no times out remaining, could get off only a desperation attempt by Melchionni before the Spirits, and their four delirious owners bounded off the court with victory in hand.

"It was like a fairytale," said owner Ozzie Silna. "It would have been a fairytale to just win two games." Then Silna repaired to the joyous Spirits' locker room where he commenced to hug Lewis, Marvin Barnes, MacKinnon, etc., while the other three corporate partners,, Harry Weltman, Don Schupak and Dan Silna, did the same to suspecting and unsuspecting bodies.

There were no brash predictions of toppling the Colonels. ("I told them they still had a long way to go," said MacKinnon.) And the Spirits do have a long way to go. There are two more series to be won before any champion can be declared. But then just look at how far they've come.

They've gone from a team that made as much news off the court as on, one that seemed more attuned to individual statistics than to the final score, to a team with purpose and poise. While the Nets had nothing to gain by pounding lumps on the Spirits during this series, the Spirits had everything in front of them. Hear Barnes tell it. "We just stayed with them, STAYED with them," yelled Barnes to anyone within earshot. "We were hungry, we were starving out there to win."