The night Irish O'Malley and his crew kidnapped a prominent Alton banker and his wife

EDWARDSVILLE • Lillian Chessen fanned herself with a docket sheet in the sweltering courtroom. She scowled at the jam of curious citizens, calling them "morbid."

Every seat was taken as jury selection began on Sept. 11, 1933, before Circuit Judge D.H. Mudge. The Madison County Courthouse was abuzz for the trial of six defendants, including Chessen, 50, of East Alton, who faced death in the kidnapping of August Luer of Alton.

Luer, 77, was a prominent banker who took nitroglycerin tablets for his bad heart. On July 10, he was listening to "Amos and Andy" on the radio in his spacious home at 759 Washington Avenue when a man and a woman knocked, claiming to be looking for another residence. Helena Luer, 75, let the woman use the telephone.

It was a ruse. The woman cut the phone line as her escort and another man, who had hidden outside, knocked Helena Luer to the floor. They dragged her husband to a getaway car.

"Please, if I could just hear from Papa," said Helena Luer as the kidnappers left notes demanding $100,000.

August Luer spent five days blindfolded and stuffed into a cramped hole beneath a farm shed near Madison. On the night of July 15, without collecting any ransom, the kidnappers suddenly released Luer on a dark stretch of road near the Fairmount race track.

Luer walked into a roadhouse, where the barkeep scanned his dirty clothes and made him for a beggar. "I'm Mr. Luer," he said, and all the customers gathered around.

Helena Luer, meanwhile, searched police mug-shot albums and identified Percy Fitzgerald, a burglar known as the Dice Box Kid. Fitzgerald confessed and named his conspirators. Detectives learned the gang originally intended to kidnap another rich man from Alton but changed plans at Lillian Chessen's insistence. She said the layout of Luer's home made him an easier mark.

Officers arrested Chessen, her husband, Charles, and two others. They searched for the ringleader, Walter Holland, alias Irish O'Malley, and his lady friend, bank-robber Vivian Chase, who had cut the Luer's phone line. Holland and Chase were long gone.

In court, Helena Luer identified Fitzgerald as one of her attackers. The defendants turned on each other. Lillian Chessen admitted writing ransom notes but denied picking the kidnap victim.

On Sept. 30, the jury convicted all six but didn't recommend any executions because some jurors couldn't bear sending a woman to the chair. Lillian Chessen got life.

In May 1935, police traced Holland and Chase to an apartment in Kansas City. They arrested Holland, but Chase gave them the slip again. Holland pleaded guilty. Chase was found murdered five months later. August Luer lived to age 88.

