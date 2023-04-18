Hall of Fame writer Rick Hummel takes a look back at some of the top games from his career on the beat.

As predicted by Whitey Herzog, it was the night of April 18, 1987, would be the last Seat Cushion Night in Busch Stadium as it took the stadium crew virtually all night to get the field ready for the Sunday afternoon game.

All the commotion stemmed from the first of just two homers Tom Herr would hit all season, even though he drove in 83 runs. Back in the clubhouse, an usher who had retrieved the home-run ball presented it to Herr, who asked, “Is it dented on the side?”

The victory was particularly pleasing to the Cardinals because the “Pond Scum” Mets had swept them in four April games in St. Louis the year before, then proceeded to bury the Cardinals and everybody else as they raced off to their second world championship.

Here is my original story

It was October in April on Saturday night at Busch Stadium.

In one of the most bizarre, dramatic baseball games this early in the season, Tom Herr’s first career grand slam gave the Cardinals a 12-8 victory over the defending World Series champion New York Mets in 10 innings.

Fans sent thousands of souvenirs from Seat Cushion Night sailing onto the field, and drivers honked horns in the streets and parking garages as though the Cardinals had won their 100th game rather than their sixth.

Herr, whose double had helped the Cardinals erase the Mets’ early 5-0 lead, connected against Jesse Orosco after rookie Tom Pagnozzi had tied the game with his first big-league hit earlier in the inning. Herr drove in six runs.

‘’I knew it was out when I hit it,’’ Herr said. ‘’It was a great feeling seeing everybody waiting at home plate and going a little crazy.’’

From Orosco’s standpoint, the first-pitch fastball prompted him to say, ‘’Oh, no.’’

‘’I was hoping it would hit a bird or something,’’ he said.

For Herr, the moment ranked in ‘’the top five’’ of his career.

‘’If it had been in October, it would have been a little higher,’’ he said. ‘’Maybe down the road you can look back and say this was a big win for us and a big loss for them. But I would be very surprised if this fazed them a whole lot.’’

This was a full-moon game from the very beginning.

‘’I don’t know if it was very entertaining,’’ Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog said. ‘’I guess that will be the end of seat cushion day.’’

Among other strange happenings Saturday night . . .

A foul ball — on a squeeze bunt attempt — was kicked into the Cardinals’ dugout by the Mets’ Keith Hernandez, who was surprised to see it come flying back out in his direction.

The Cardinals’ Terry Pendleton had taken umbrage with Hernandez’s act, but Hernandez said the men made their peace later in the game at first base.

‘’It was two competitors,’’ Hernandez said. ‘’It was the heat of the battle.

“I shouldn’t have kicked the ball in the dugout. I was wrong. It was like a Jan Stenerud field goal.’’

When Herr’s double put the Cardinals ahead 6-5 in the sixth, hundreds of seat cushions rained onto the field, causing a delay of six minutes.

The Cardinals, not known for their come-from-behind antics last year, relinquished the lead in the ninth, tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, fell behind in the 10th, then tied it again in the bottom of the 10th when Pagnozzi got his first hit following singles by Pendleton and Steve Lake. Ozzie Smith walked to load the bases for Herr, who crushed a drive over the left-field wall.

Within minutes, seat cushions blanketed the playing surface.

Danny Cox, the Cardinals’ starter who was knocked out after three innings, said, “It was one of the most exciting games I’ve ever watched. I wish I would’ve played in it.”