The St. Louis area was abuzz on Monday night when a hunk of rock broke off an asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter and entered Earth’s atmosphere as a meteor.
But that ensuing fireball doesn't hold a candle to the celestial event that shocked the country 186 years ago today.
On Nov. 13, 1833, a meteor shower known as "the night stars fell" became an almost religious event.
A Missouri Republic Reported: "The air was filled with brilliant and innumerable meteors, shooting lawless throughout the sky, illuminating the earth, and then passing off to the West."
Another Missouri reporter said a slave actually gained his freedom while waiting to be sold because his captors ran away, thinking the reflection of the light on water meant the coming of Judgment Day.
Here is how the event was originally covered in an entry in the Natchez Weekly Courier in Natchez, Mississippi.
Was that lightning, I asked my son? No. It was a once-in-a-lifetime meteor.
What made this fireball so exceptional? Its size made it unusually bright. Its proximity - within 38 miles of the earth's surface - made the boom. And finally, its location: Videos show it streaking just behind the Gateway Arch.