The Pope's trip to St. Louis was a whirlwind 31-hour visit in 1999

ST. LOUIS • The Pink Sisters prayed for good weather. Stagehands at America's Center tore down a car show and put up an altar, framed by a 45-foot-tall arch. There was too much talk of highway gridlock.
Pope John Paul II, leader of the world's Roman Catholics, arrived in St. Louis on Jan. 26, 1999, for a whirlwind 31-hour visit. The 78-year-old Polish pontiff managed to take part in a lively youth rally in Kiel (now Enterprise) Center, celebrate Mass with 104,000 people, lead an ecumenical service at the New Cathedral and persuade a governor to spare a condemned man.
It was 54 degrees on Jan. 26. On the second day, the temperature reached 68. The Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters, a cloistered order near O'Fallon Park known for their rose-colored habits, credited a higher power.
The pope arrived from Mexico City in Shepherd One, his TWA charter, at 1:20 p.m. and met with President Bill Clinton and other leaders at Lambert Field. Then unfolded the visit's only disappointment — his motorcade greeted by decent, but not overwhelming, crowds along the miles of orange crowd-control fence.
That morning, young people had filled Market Street from the Old Cathedral to Kiel Center with a two-hour parade of banners, posters and exuberance.
The sidewalk crowds were better for the pope's ride to the youth rally, where he told the noisy 21,000, "Your warm and enthusiastic welcome makes me very happy." He blessed patients from Cardinal Glennon Hospital for Children, met with Mark McGwire and, to the crowd's delight, flicked his cane slap-shot style, a nod to the St. Louis Blues.
Before dawn the next morning, people poured from buses to fill the Trans World (now Edward Jones) Dome and adjoining halls for the largest indoor Mass ever held in the United States. Carol Schmidt of Festus said afterward, "It was humbling and inspiring and spiritually very satisfying. I feel like I know this pope."
At the ecumenical service, he met Cardinals great Stan Musial and Rosa Parks, who had refused to give up her bus seat in Montgomery, Ala., in 1955. He asked Gov. Mel Carnahan to spare the life of triple-murderer Darrell Mease, whose original execution date had been set for that day.
"God bless St. Louis. God bless America," the pope said before he left. The next day, Carnahan commuted Mease's sentence to life in prison. Mease, 63, remains in the prison at Potosi.
The 78-year-old Pope blesses Cory Barnett, of St. Teresa of Avila parish in north St. Louis, during the youth rally at Kiel. (St. Teresa was merged in 2003 to become Saints Teresa and Bridget.) Seated is Wendy Wildberger of Our Lady of Lourdes parish in Washington, Mo. (Andrew Cutraro/Post-Dispatch)
Pope John Paul II greets a crowd of 2,300 of civic leaders and Catholics in the Missouri Air National Guard hangar at Lambert St. Louis International Airport shortly after his flight from Mexico City landed at 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 1999. The Pope visited St. Louis for a whirlwind 31 hours before heading home to Vatican City on the same TWA jet, dubbed Shepherd One. With him is President Bill Clinton and St. Louis Archbishop Justin Rigali, who now is Cardinal Rigali, archbishop of Philadelphia. (J.B. Forbes/Post-Dispatch)
The Pope heads east on Lindell Boulevard across from Forest Park in his special "popemobile" during the trip from Lambert Field to the archbishop's residence near the New Cathedral, or the St. Louis Cathedral Basilica. Crowds along the orange-plastic curbside fences were respectable in many places, large in others, but many in St. Louis were embarrassed that there wasn't a bigger turnout along the motorcade routes. Police agencies and news organizations, including this newspaper, had been warning of gridlock in the city. Many people just watched TV at home. (Odell Mitchell Jr./Post-Dispatch)
Pope John Paul II in the popemobile heads west on Market Street near City Hall en route to Kiel Center for the youth rally on the evening of Jan. 26. The motorcade headed into downtown from the cathedral on Olive Street, then south on Tucker Boulevard to Market. Inside Kiel were almost 21,000 exuberant young people, who had been rallying since they marched that morning with banners from the Old Cathedral on the riverfront. (Larry Williams/Post-Dispatch)
Mark McGwire, who was raised Catholic, kisses the ring of Pope John Paul II before a youth rally at the Kiel Center in St. Louis on Jan. 26, 1999. During his address, the pope referred to McGwire, who set a major-league record with 70 home runs the previous season. (AP Photo/ Amy Sancetta)