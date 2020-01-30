The St. Louis blizzard of 1982: We didn't see it coming

ST. LOUIS • Heavy rain swelled the creeks on Jan. 30, 1982, then the rain turned to snow. With only 4 inches of snow forecast, the worry was flooding. Lightning illuminated the snowfall as most people went to bed that Saturday night.

They awoke next morning to a winter wonderland unseen here in 70 years. Lambert Field recorded 13.9 inches of snow, but the airport was on the low slope of the storm's worst.

Follow-up National Weather Service reports put the totals for most of the city, southwest St. Louis County and Jefferson County at 18 inches or more. Madison County had 17 inches, St. Clair County 15. The Greenville, Ill., area was buried under 2 feet. Fifty miles to the north and south of the Gateway Arch, accumulations were light.

The Jan. 30-31 storm was the third-heaviest snowfall ever recorded here, beaten only by 20.4 inches on March 30-31, 1890, and 15.5 inches on Feb. 20, 1912.

Hundreds of motorists abandoned vehicles on highways and streets. Buses and heavy trucks got stuck in traffic lanes. Police nabbed a burglar by following his footsteps. At 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, Edwardsville firefighters David Carnaghi and Capt. Dennis Henson helped to deliver Sharon Miller's 9-pound son in the back of their ambulance, stuck on Interstate 55.