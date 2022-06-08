The St. Louis bullfight riot of 1904 ended in the death of Spain's top matador

Amid all the excitement of the St. Louis Worlds Fair of 1904 came a series of events full of tumult and tragedy.
A season of bullfights featuring some of Spain's top matadors was supposed to take place starting on June 5, 1904, at the Norris Amusement Company arena, north of the World's Fair.
Promoters promised "a succession of thrills," starting at 2 p.m. that day.
But there was one drawback. The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney, responding to protests from animal rights activists, threatened to arrest anyone taking part in the fights. Despite those warnings, promoters continued to sell tickets and promote the event.
Post-Dispatch reporter Clark M'Adams was on the scene that day and described the chaos that followed.
The bullfight in St. Louis is dead. Long rest the bullfight. It went down and out Sunday afternoon in a remarkable series of dramatic and laughable happenings that have not been equaled in some respects since one-half of Rome howled for glee while the other half burned.
Eight thousand persons paid $1 each to see the bullfight in a brand new big amphitheater upon the hill between the Stadium and the Epworth Hotel. The authorities stopped the fight even before it began, and the management refused to return the entrance money. This was at ten minutes before 5 o'clock. Twenty minutes later the crowd, now a mob, began wrecking the amusement company's office, and there was a riot in which windows were smashed, in which pistols flashed, and out of which came many a bleeding and broken head.
Thirty minutes later the mob had returned to the big amphitheater, had brought in the bulls, taken possession of the bullfighting paraphernalia of the Spanish matadors, and was giving a bullfight of its own, with three bulls in the ring, a dozen American bullfighters badgering them with red serapes and thrusting them with small canes while the mob howled like the bandar-log and pelted the pestered bulls with chairs, bottled soda water. oranges and bananas.
An hour and 10 minutes after the refusal to refund the money, the mob freed the seven bulls and the eight horses of the picadors, sent them scurrying across fields out of harm’s way, and deliberately fired the big amphitheater, compelling the bullfighters, who were eating dinner in rooms under the grandstand, to flee for their lives, giving the World's Fair special fire department the first severe fright it has had, and burning to a black round scar on the ground one of the biggest amphitheaters around St. Louis.
But an irate crowd and a burned stadium did not mark the end of the fiasco. Three days later on June, 8, 1904, two of the matadors from the bullfights got into a brawl that left a fighter known as "the American matador" killing one of Spain's top bullfighters. Here is the original Post-Dispatch report.
Don Manuel Cervera, a Spaniard who was introduced at Sunday's bullfight as the favorite matador of the King of Spain, was shot through the heart and instantly killed by Carleton Bass, known as the American matador, at the Mozart Hotel, Ewing avenue and Morgan street, at 10:30 o'clock this morning, as a result of the bullfighting fiasco in St. Louis County, near the Fair Sunday afternoon.
The tragic denouement to the invasion of the World's Fair city by a troupe of Spanish bullfighters came after their adventure in the United States had failed utterly and they had found themselves stranded In a foreign land.
Bitter dissension arose in the troupe, and two days of quarreling came to a climax this morning when Cervera and Bass clashed and Bass put a bullet through Cervera’s right side.
Bass is a native of Ireland and is 29 years of age. He is one of the best-known of the bullfighters of Old Mexico, and known throughout the republic as the American matador.
When Bass was locked up at the police station he threw his coat off and paced nervously back and forth in his cell. At first he declined to make a statement, but changed his mind and said: "Cervera came to my room and accused me of interfering with his business because I had been trying to have bullfighters paid their salaries and given transportation home. He said he had obtained transportation for them, and that all who wanted to go could do so and those who did not want to go could stay.
'What about the salaries?' he asked.
"He became furious, cursed me, said he would cut my liver out, drew a huge butcher knife from under his coat and lunged at me. I was in a corner, and to save myself I jumped over the bed. My revolver was lying on a stand. I seized it and turned and as Cervera continued to advance I fired and he fell.
"I acted entirely in self defense. It was my life or his."
A coroner's finding would agree that Bass acted in self defense and he never stood trial for Cervera's death.