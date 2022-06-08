The St. Louis bullfight riot of 1904 ended in the death of Spain's top matador

The bullfight in St. Louis is dead. Long rest the bullfight. It went down and out Sunday afternoon in a remarkable series of dramatic and laughable happenings that have not been equaled in some respects since one-half of Rome howled for glee while the other half burned.

Eight thousand persons paid $1 each to see the bullfight in a brand new big amphitheater upon the hill between the Stadium and the Epworth Hotel. The authorities stopped the fight even before it began, and the management refused to return the entrance money. This was at ten minutes before 5 o'clock. Twenty minutes later the crowd, now a mob, began wrecking the amusement company's office, and there was a riot in which windows were smashed, in which pistols flashed, and out of which came many a bleeding and broken head.

Thirty minutes later the mob had returned to the big amphitheater, had brought in the bulls, taken possession of the bullfighting paraphernalia of the Spanish matadors, and was giving a bullfight of its own, with three bulls in the ring, a dozen American bullfighters badgering them with red serapes and thrusting them with small canes while the mob howled like the bandar-log and pelted the pestered bulls with chairs, bottled soda water. oranges and bananas.

An hour and 10 minutes after the refusal to refund the money, the mob freed the seven bulls and the eight horses of the picadors, sent them scurrying across fields out of harm’s way, and deliberately fired the big amphitheater, compelling the bullfighters, who were eating dinner in rooms under the grandstand, to flee for their lives, giving the World's Fair special fire department the first severe fright it has had, and burning to a black round scar on the ground one of the biggest amphitheaters around St. Louis.