The verve and versatility of radio legend Jack Carney. A look back at a St. Louis icon

Just how important was the late broadcaster to KMOX and its listeners? Brennan remembers working a Christmas Eve shift in 1988 - "Something like 8 p.m. to 3 a.m." he recalls - during which a late-night caller wanted to know what happened to the Art Carney guy who used to work there.

"This was a call from some guy in another state," Brennan remembers. "And I didn't pick up on it at first, that he meant Jack, so I just said 'Art Carney never worked here, thank you very much.'" Within minutes the phone rang. On the other line? KMOX head honcho Robert Hyland, who informed the young host (Brennan launches into his voice of God/voice of Hyland impersonation):

"Jack Carney worked here for 13 years. I hope you apprise yourself on the history of this station." End of call. Brennan, now headed toward his own 13th year at KMOX, got the message.

Unlike Brennan, John Carney had plenty of exposure to the elder Carney from an early age. Surprisingly, however, that rarely extended to life outside of the domestic front.

"I didn't really listen to him on the radio, and that kind of blows people away," says John, 37, who attributes his similar sense of humor and interviewing style to being a "built-in member of the lucky sperm club."