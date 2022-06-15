 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

They were fishing in the streets of St. Louis after the great downpour of 1957

  • 0
Bellevillie

An aerial view of the flooded main street in Belleville. At right is the Illinois Power and Light Co. 

At 7:32 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 1957, the first of five squall lines hit St. Louis area, leading to the most intense period of rain St. Louis has ever seen.

More then 2 1/2 inches of rain fell in the first hour alone. By the time it was all over 14 hours later, 8.74 inches of rain had fallen downtown. The storm would leave 11 people dead. 

In some areas the rain was even more intense.

Millstadt in St. Clair County got 15.54 inches in 12 hours - the heaviest rain ever recorded in the state of Illinois. (A 1996 storm dropped 16.9 inches in Aurora, but that was over a 24-hour period.)

Lemay

Flood waters from the River Des Peres swirl through the Lemay business district on Adelie Avenue and Lemay Ferry Road on June 15, 1957. Post-Dispatch photo

The rain came so quickly that it caught many drivers by surprise. The River Des Peres surged down Lemay Ferry Road, stalling cars and stranding occupants. 

About 30 barefooted teens along Alfred Avenue in the Shaw neighborhood used nets and pans to fish out goldfish and carp that gushed out of ponds from the Missouri Botanical Garden. 

People are also reading…

Alfred Avenue

Boys used nets to catch fish along Albert Avenue after the nearby ponds at the Missouri Botanical Garden. At right, Karl Katt of Magnolia Avenue, displays a gold fish he captured to James Besher of Shenandoah Avenue.

"I saw one boy get a goldfish about 10 inches long in his net," one neighbor said. A couple of others caught carp about eight inches long."

At the Muny, a performance of "South Pacific" was canceled when musicians and box office workers were trapped by waters that reached six feet high in the backstage area.

Muny

Workers in the costume department at the Muny in Forest Park mopped silt from the floor and tried to restore costumes damaged by the flooding River Des Peres.
Parkside

Homeowners (at right) were evacuated from the Parkside subdivision in East St. Louis when the waters rose above the first floor.
Brentwood

The kids in Audubon Park in Brentwood navigated their bikes through the flood waters.
Christopher Drive

The storm created a washout of the main line of the Missouri Pacific Railroad near the White House Station at Christopher Drive in South St. Louis County.
Valley Park

Women and children arrive at an evacuation center at Valley Park High School.
0 Comments

Tags

Dive into hometown history

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten (p.m.) Hochman: So close! Miles Mikolas’ no-hitter bid becomes heartbreaker

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News