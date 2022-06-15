They were fishing in the streets of St. Louis after the great downpour of 1957

At 7:32 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 1957, the first of five squall lines hit St. Louis area, leading to the most intense period of rain St. Louis has ever seen.
More then 2 1/2 inches of rain fell in the first hour alone. By the time it was all over 14 hours later, 8.74 inches of rain had fallen downtown. The storm would leave 11 people dead.
In some areas the rain was even more intense.
Millstadt in St. Clair County got 15.54 inches in 12 hours - the heaviest rain ever recorded in the state of Illinois. (A 1996 storm dropped 16.9 inches in Aurora, but that was over a 24-hour period.)
Flood waters from the River Des Peres swirl through the Lemay business district on Adelie Avenue and Lemay Ferry Road on June 15, 1957. Post-Dispatch photo
The rain came so quickly that it caught many drivers by surprise. The River Des Peres surged down Lemay Ferry Road, stalling cars and stranding occupants.
About 30 barefooted teens along Alfred Avenue in the Shaw neighborhood used nets and pans to fish out goldfish and carp that gushed out of ponds from the Missouri Botanical Garden.
Boys used nets to catch fish along Albert Avenue after the nearby ponds at the Missouri Botanical Garden. At right, Karl Katt of Magnolia Avenue, displays a gold fish he captured to James Besher of Shenandoah Avenue.
"I saw one boy get a goldfish about 10 inches long in his net," one neighbor said. A couple of others caught carp about eight inches long."
At the Muny, a performance of "South Pacific" was canceled when musicians and box office workers were trapped by waters that reached six feet high in the backstage area.
Workers in the costume department at the Muny in Forest Park mopped silt from the floor and tried to restore costumes damaged by the flooding River Des Peres.
Homeowners (at right) were evacuated from the Parkside subdivision in East St. Louis when the waters rose above the first floor.
The kids in Audubon Park in Brentwood navigated their bikes through the flood waters.
The storm created a washout of the main line of the Missouri Pacific Railroad near the White House Station at Christopher Drive in South St. Louis County.
Women and children arrive at an evacuation center at Valley Park High School.
