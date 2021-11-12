'This place has class.' 26 years ago, St. Louis celebrated the opening of the Trans World Dome

Paul Passanise of south St. Louis happily declared it much louder than the new Kiel Center across downtown. Sam Giaimo of Ballwin thought it was too loud, but said, "I'll get used to it."

There were a few complaints. Some of the people who sat in the first row along the sidelines said they had trouble seeing through the football players standing in front of their benches. The fans in that area, or at least somebody they knew, had paid $4,500 for a personal seat license.

Special offer: Get our entire archive for $19.95 The Post-Dispatch Archive contains more than 4 million newspaper pages dating back to 1874

Carrol Hagstrom of Chesterfield, who sat on the Rams side at the north 25-yard line, said she couldn't see much action on the far side of the 50. "And standing doesn't help."

But Ben Albano of Crystal City said the view from his first-row seat at the 50 was just fine. "This is a very, very good place," he said.

Ed Feutz of Clayton, who sat behind the south goal posts, said the stiff winds blowing from the vents above them "made us cold and uncomfortable. I hope they fix this." His PSL cost $1,000 per seat.

View From The Top