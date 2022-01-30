'This trophy belongs to our coach, our team and our fans in St. Louis.' The day the Rams won the Super Bowl

Here's a look back at our original coverage from the Rams 23-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 30, 2000, in Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta.

How about it, St. Louis?

Super Bowl champions. Doesn't that have a nice ring to it? Speaking for all of his fellow Rams, stylish corner Todd Lyght already was looking ahead to that Super Bowl championship ring.

"We want to go platinum," Lyght said in the joyous Rams dressing room. "We don't want to go white-gold. Don't want to go yellow-gold. We want platinum, with double 'ice' on it."

Hey, why not the best for the best?

The Rams put the Tennessee Titans on ice in a memorable Super Bowl XXXIV, but only on the final play of the game. Out of timeouts with six seconds to play, Titans quarterback Steve McNair took one last shot at the end zone and overtime, throwing to Kevin Dyson at the 5. Dyson made a hard cut toward the end zone . . . then along came Jones.

Outside linebacker Mike Jones, the pride of the University of Missouri, wrapped up Dyson with a textbook tackle at the 1-yard line as time expired.

The Rams were Super Bowl champions with a white-knuckle 23-16 victory over Tennessee. They took Georgia to Georgia. And now Georgia is taking the Lombardi Trophy back to the Gateway to the West.

"It proves that we did the right thing in going to St. Louis," owner Georgia Frontiere said defiantly as she accepted the Lombardi Trophy from NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, who tried to block the move of the club to St. Louis from Southern California in 1995. "This trophy belongs to our coach, our team and our fans in St. Louis."

The Rams did it with a Super Bowl-record 414 yards passing by Super Bowl most valuable player Kurt Warner. They did it with a defense that got pushed to the limit by McNair and Tennessee running back Eddie George.

They did it after squandering a 16-0 lead in the final 11/2 quarters. But they did it.

"All year long we've had a certain kind of magic," Rams defensive end Kevin Carter said. "The kind of magic that you want to bottle and keep. It was one of those things that was kind of inevitable."

But the inevitable didn't happen until Dyson was dropped.

"From where I was standing, I wasn't quite sure that he wasn't in," Carter said. "But then I saw our guys celebrating. That's when I was able to collapse."

Collapse from chasing the indefatigable McNair, who almost willed the Titans to victory. Almost.

In the end, it was wide receiver Isaac Bruce who provided the margin of victory. With 2 minutes 12 seconds left to play, Titans place-kicker Al Del Greco -- who once played for the St. Louis Cardinals -- tied the game at 16-16 with a 43- yard field goal.

Taking over on their own 27 after the kickoff, the Rams dialed "I' for Ike on their first offensive play.

The play is called: Twins right. Ace right. 999. Halfback Balloon.

"We just felt like it was time to take a shot," offensive coordinator Mike Martz said.

It was the shot heard round the world. Warner launched a deep ball to Bruce, who got behind Titans corner Denard Walker on a streak pattern. The ball was underthrown, because Titans defensive end Jevon Kearse got a piece of Warner as he followed through.

But Bruce came back for the ball, which he caught at the Tennessee 37, then cut back to elude overpursuing safety Donald Mitchell. Then it was off to the races for a 73-yard touchdown with 1:54 to play.

"I knew I had to make a play on the ball," Bruce said. "That wasn't me. That was all God."

"I was dog-tired," said Bruce, whose 162 receiving yards (on six catches) was the third-highest total in Super Bowl history. "They hadn't stopped our offense all day long. Our defense had been on the field for a long time and it started wearing on them. . . . We didn't want to go to overtime."

Overtime should have been the least of the Rams' worries. They easily could have been up by more than 20 points at halftime. But the red zone turned into Death Valley for their otherwise potent passing game.

Warner was 19 of 24 for 277 yards -- until he got inside the Tennessee 20. Then he fired nothing but blanks. The Rams reached the red zone -- inside the Titans' 20 -- on all five of their first-half possessions. But they had only three Jeff Wilkins field goals, and a modest 9-0 halftime lead, to show for it.

Warner was 0 for 11 inside the red zone. The Rams had only 6 yards rushing in the red zone -- 5 by Marshall Faulk and 1 yard by Warner when he fell forward on a bobbled center exchange with Mike Gruttadauria.

Wilkins, the Rams' beleaguered place-kicker, made field goals of 27, 29 and 28 yards. He missed, wide right, from 34 yards on the Rams' third possession. And on the Rams' first possession of the game, holder Mike Horan bobbled the ball trying to place it on the ground for Wilkins. Wilkins never got to strike the ball. Horan picked up the ball and was smothered by the Tennessee defense.

The Rams' red-zone inefficiency was in stark contrast to the team's regular-season work. They finished first in the NFC and second in the NFL in red-zone efficiency, scoring touchdowns on 66.1 percent of their 56 red-zone forays.

But in the end, they had just enough. Just enough to complete one of the most dramatic turnarounds in NFL history: from 4-12 in 1998 to Super Bowl champs.

"It doesn't get any better than this," said safety Keith Lyle. "This is definitely the highlight of my life. This is a family forever. We'll be able to call ourselves world champions for a lifetime."

Added Lyght, a veteran of nine often-bleak seasons with the Rams: "I've had a void in the pit of my stomach for a long time with all the losing," Lyght said. "All the negativity for so many years. To finally be here at the pinnacle, and get it done, it's a totally unbelievable feeling.

"Here we are, champs. We brought the championship back to the city of St. Louis, and they deserve it."

