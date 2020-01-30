Those soon-to-close Highway 40 ramps are remnants of a never-built north-south highway

Long, looping lanes criss-crossing under downtown streets and on an overpass high over Highway 40 (Interstate 64) are the last remnants of a long-planned, hotly debated highway.
Starting Monday, drivers will not be able to take the ramps to and from North 20th, Market or Pine streets; the exits and entrances are closing to make room for the new MLS stadium downtown.
The 3.3-mile-long North-South Distributor Highway was going to connect Interstate 70 to both interstates 44 and 55. First proposed in the late 1940s, the highway plan died in the early 1980s.
The ramps were built in 1964, when construction expanded the Daniel Boone Expressway from Brentwood Boulevard. They were built to handle far more traffic than they did as exits to downtown streets, and would have been part of a major interchange.
The route of the highway, which would have been Route 755, changed several times over the years. At one point, it would have run through part of Lafayette Square neighborhood, but resident concerns about destroying the historic district convinced planners to alter the plan.
An August 1977 article said that despite the change to the southern part of the route, residents in north city neighborhoods continued to criticize the plan.
"The highway, designed to ease congestion predicted on the area's interstate system an to provide an outlet into and from the city's central business district, has been controversial since it was first proposed in 1948 by the St. Louis Plan Commission."
The same article quoted Alderman Mary Ross: "They just sit around and wait and wait, thinking we won't do anything about it after a while. And while they wait, nothing, absolutely nothing, has been done for housing." Residents worried that the highway "would divide neighborhoods, increase air pollution and noise, force residents to relocate and cripple efforts to construct new housing and rehabilitate existing structures."
In October 1978, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, citing concerns about inflation, taxes and the need to preserve neighborhoods, urged officials to drop the plan. Their report pointed out that the "highway would destroy several neighborhoods — and that poor persons would probably be hardest hit."
Proponents argued, according to a September 1979 article, that the highway would relieve traffic congestion, spark industrial development and help the downtown economy. A public meeting that month drew about 1,000 people and lasted five hours, with political supporters of the project monopolizing much of the speaking time. Only after some residents began chanting: "Let the people speak" did opponents take the microphone.
State Rep. Stanley Piekarski said: "You're talking about spending $100 to $200 million on the highway, and you might save three minutes of driving time a day with it. This is going to be the costliest fiasco the highway department has ever gotten itself into."
A 1979 estimate put the cost of the highway at $85 to $136 million; the Missouri Department of Transportation estimated the work would require moving more than 2,000 people, destroying more than 500 homes, 67 businesses, three churches and two schools.
In April 1980, the state highway commission and city officials said they had other priorities for federal road money, and decided not to use federal funds to fund construction. The federal government wouldn't make the whole road part of the interstate system, so construction would cost the city and state more than officials were willing to spend.
By April 1981, when a House appropriations bill barred the state from funding the project, Piekarski said that the plan for the highway, lingering for decades, "has helped destroy the Near North Side."