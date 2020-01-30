Those soon-to-close Highway 40 ramps are remnants of a never-built north-south highway

"The highway, designed to ease congestion predicted on the area's interstate system an to provide an outlet into and from the city's central business district, has been controversial since it was first proposed in 1948 by the St. Louis Plan Commission."

The same article quoted Alderman Mary Ross: "They just sit around and wait and wait, thinking we won't do anything about it after a while. And while they wait, nothing, absolutely nothing, has been done for housing." Residents worried that the highway "would divide neighborhoods, increase air pollution and noise, force residents to relocate and cripple efforts to construct new housing and rehabilitate existing structures."

In October 1978, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, citing concerns about inflation, taxes and the need to preserve neighborhoods, urged officials to drop the plan. Their report pointed out that the "highway would destroy several neighborhoods — and that poor persons would probably be hardest hit."