The first issue of the St. Louis Post and Dispatch was published on Dec. 12, 1878. That was a mere three days after an agent for Joseph Pulitzer bought the bankrupt St. Louis Dispatch in an auction on the steps of the Old Courthouse. The owner of the Post approached him only hours later to merge the two papers.
That first edition was only four pages. The front page contained international news, Christmas ads, and a crime blog - staples that survive to this day.
Here's a look at the first crime report in the Post-Dispatch, published under the title "Vagaries of Vice: Police items and general criminal news picked up by our reporters."
Bad Mattie.
A warrant was issued this morning in Prosecutor Dierkes' office against Mattie Hutton, who used her little hatchet with such telling effect on the head and body of Ellen Douson. The assaulted woman is still alive, and will probably recover from the effects of her injury.
Alleged Pretender.
Henry H. Hook is the name of an individual who is charged with obtaining goods under false pretenses. This case dates back to September 30. 1875, and Daniel Breen, of No. 401 South Twelfth Street, is the prosecuting witness. He alleges that on the date above-named Mr. Hook came to the store of Breen & Dryer, and obtained a lot of goods consisting of a lot of furniture, gilt chromos and engravings, about thirty yards of Brussels carpet, a case of stuffed birds and a lot of other articles, together with $250 in money, under false pretenses. Mr. Hook denies the accusation and wants till the 19th day of December to marshal his force of witnesses wherewith to prove his innocence. Continuance granted by Court.
A Butcher's Troubles.
Frederick Liebig, a German butcher doing business on Market street near Fourteenth, is a very unhappy man. He is charged with abandoning his frau, Amelia. She avers that, though Fred has a shop filled with provisions and the good things of this world, that he refuses to share them with his better or worser half. Their troubles began last summer when Fred and Amelia bad a quarrel, and since then the former has let his wife hoe her own row. This course Amelia objects to and wants the court to make her truant husband supply her with rations enough wherewith to sustain life. As witness on both sides were absent, the case was continued generally.
Forrest's Frolics.
Matilda Emerson, a colored lady, appeared in the Court of Criminal Correction this morning, and swore out a warrant for the arrest of one George Forrest. She claims that George entered her rooms at No. 714 North Seventh street, and walked off with all her household goods and furniture. All of which she seriously objects to, and enters a charge of burglary and larceny against Forrest. Officers Cassidy and Maher arrested the alleged burglar, and in default of bail he was locked up to answer to the charge.
Manslaughter Case.
William Stapp and Stephen L. Metcalf appeared in the Court of Criminal Correction this morning, to answer to the charge of man slaughter. They are charged with being the cause of the death of Annie Roberts, who died on the 3rd of December last, from injuries received in childbirth. The defendants, as alleged in the indictment, are charged with criminal malpractice. Defendants asked for a continuance in their case until December 16, which was granted by the court.
A double charge.
John Gerhardt and Thekla Lambert were before Judge Cady this morning, charged with grand larceny in having stolen $145 in money and notes for $150 from Anton Bernson, a dairyman doing business on the northwest corner of Baker and Vandeventer avenues. Both wanted time to prove they were not guilty of the crime as alleged in the indictment and the same was until December 13.
Held to Answer.
Robert Collins is charged by C D. Comfort, of No. 420 North Fifth Street, with the larceny of a set of harness valued at $40 from the said Comfort's residence, on the fourth day of December last. The theft of this amount makes the charge grand larceny, and Robert was held in default of $800 bail to answer to the charge.
Crawford's Troubles.
John Crawford is charged by Julius Leffman, of No. 903 North Market street, with the larceny of $16 in greenbacks. John denies the accusation and wants until the 16th day of December to prove his innocence. Continuance granted.
Levy Acquitted.
Mary Stuart, of No. 1414 Orange Street, charged one Levy Fields with having assaulted her with no other weapon than a cheese knife. Levy was on hand this morning to prove that he had done nothing of the kind. Mary failed to appear in time to move the accusation, and so the defendant was discharged for want of prosecution.
Three of a Kind
John Singleton, Barney Slemmons and Frank Green appeared before Judge Cady this morning, charged with burglary in the second degree and larceny. John Bertrandf, of Third and Plain streets, is the prosecuting witness in the case. The three men asked for a continuance until December 13, which was granted.
Kate's Operations.
Ellen MeCue, of No. 741 South Main Street, appeared before Prosecuting Attorney Dierkes this morning and swore out a warrant for the arrest of one Kate Miller, charging her with the petty larceny of a lot of clothing from her residence on 10th St. Ellen, not being able to give bond for her appearance was jailed to answer.
Assault and Battery.
J. B. Bulto, a fruit peddler doing business opposite the Four Courts building, swore out a warrant this morning for the arrest of James Quinn. of No. 8 South Eleventh street, upon a charge of assault and battery. Quinn was jailed without bail to answer to the charge.