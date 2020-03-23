Was it news? In 1994 some soul searching after the death of weatherman Bob Richards

"Are we responsible? No. Do we regret doing the interview? No. We regret the loss of a life. You have to feel that way."

Ratings are due out soon, Shannon said. He said his detractors are trying to gain more listeners by criticizing Steve and D.C.'s handling of the Richards story. And given the chance, he said, any of his competitors would have run the Henry interview.

The St. Francois County judge who ordered Richards to stay away from Henry called the media attention to the order "totally unwarranted."

Associate Circuit Judge James E. Pennoyer said he issues such orders routinely. Last year, the Legislature amended the law to allow the orders even when there is no evidence of physical abuse.

Pennoyer predicted the case would continue to draw attention. He said he has already turned down a request by "Inside Edition" for an interview.

"I've issued thousands of these orders over the years and never saw one of them in the newspaper. What's newsworthy about this one? Maybe because it's a public personality. Is that newsworthy? I ask why?"

Post-Dispatch Editor William F. Woo said he posed the same questions before authorizing publication of a story.