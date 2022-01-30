'We are all about our city': 22 years ago the St. Louis Rams partied with 100,000 fans in a victory parade

On Jan. 31, 2000, more than 100,000 people lined the downtown streets to celebrate the Super Bowl championship of the St. Louis Rams. Here are the photos and coverage from that event.

There were no tears from Rams coach Dick Vermeil on Monday, but as "We Are the Champions" boomed from the speakers and fireworks exploded over Busch Stadium, many fans wept tears of joy.

Sunday's Super Bowl victory may have been for the Rams players, but Monday's Super Bowl rally in downtown St. Louis was for the fans. One by one, Rams players thanked St. Louis sports lovers for their support. "Can we forget about the grocery store and start thinking about a reprise?" said Kurt Warner, the former supermarket stock boy who is now the Super Bowl's Most Valuable Player. Fans, in the background, chanted "Warner! Warner!" nearly drowning him out.

"We appreciate everything you've done for us, St. Louis," he shouted.

Warner coaxed the crowd. "Let me ask you one more question," he said. "St. Louis, how does it feel to be world champion?"

Georgia Frontiere, her voice quivering -- from either the cold or emotion -- also praised St. Louis fans. "You are so wonderful, I love you," Frontiere said. "I'm so happy I could bring my team to my people."

The players rolled into the rally two by two starting about 5:30 p.m. It took about 45 minutes for them all to arrive. Fans frantically waved large yellow foam noodles and screamed "We Want the Rams."

Only the rich or the lucky were able to witness the Rams' 10 home victories, but this rally was for everyone. Most fans, packed shoulder-to-shoulder, could barely see or hear their Rams as they spoke, but that did not dim the excitement. Many who could not wedge their way into the crowd peered from rooftops and neighboring parking garages.

For Monday's rally, organizers set up a stage on the eastern edge of Kiener Plaza across from the Old Courthouse. For almost three hours prior to the Rams' arrival on the stage, the Smash Band, led by KSD-FM morning personality Smash, entertained the audience with its version of Ram rock. They transformed "Viva Las Vegas!" into "Viva St. Louis!" John Mellencamp's "I'm On My Way" became "We're On Our Way," and the disco favorite, "Burn Baby Burn," turned into -- what else -- "Burn Titans Burn."

But it was the Rams' anthem, "Gotta Go to Work," that really pumped up the masses. Smash, backed by legendary pianist Johnnie Johnson, played the song for nearly 30 minutes, promising every few minutes that the Rams would arrive soon.

And then, at last, Pro Bowler Adam Timmerman showed up. He was among the first to applaud the crowd for their patience. Not just today, but for four seasons of losing football.

"Our thanks to you guys," he cheered. The team crammed onto the stage, which was barely large enough to hold all the players and coaches. They smiled and waived. Show boat London Fletcher got the crowd laughing when he did his Sugar Foot across the stage.

Marshall Faulk added a second that sentiment. "We love you guys for supporting us. Thank you."

The only disappointing note for many Rams fans was the absence of Isaac Bruce, who is scheduled to play in the Pro Bowl next weekend.

Coach Vermeil, looking sharp in a long, wool overcoat and white turtleneck, stood out among his players, who were dressed largely in black Super Bowl caps and leather jackets.

"As a representative of these guys, the management and coaches, I'd like to thank you for your support," Vermeil said. "The Rams are world champions, and St. Louis is a world champion.

"We are all about our city."