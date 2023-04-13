When it came to integrating baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals fell behind in the count.

Seven years after Jackie Robinson of the Brooklyn Dodgers crashed the color barrier, a Black ballplayer finally cracked the Cardinals' major-league lineup. To be fair, the Cardinals were the ninth of the 16 major league teams to integrate. It took the Boston Red Sox 12 years to follow the Dodgers' lead.

But the Cardinals didn't exactly beat a basepath to integration.

When word leaked in 1945 that the Dodgers were grooming Robinson for a big-league debut, the Cardinals' president at the time, Sam Breadon, didn't seem eager to wade into the racial waters. His response to Robinson's signing: "I have nothing to say."

Breadon sold the team to Fred Saigh in 1947. No Blacks played for the Cardinals under Saigh, although Vashon High School's Elston Howard - who'd later star for the New York Yankees - grew up a long fly ball from Sportsman's Park in the late 1940s.

Assistant farm director George Sisler Jr., asked why he could not sign Howard, told Globe-Democrat columnist Bob Burnes: "Because Elston Howard is a Negro, and at this time we are not signing black ballplayers. I spent the whole morning pleading my case. I argued that now that the Dodgers have Robinson, everybody is going to fall in line . . . but I've been turned down."

Saigh seemed to take solace in his inaction from the fans. He noted in The Sporting News in 1952 that the Cardinals "were thought of as a team for the South" and that the team had sold $200,000 worth of tickets in one season because of it.

In 1953, Saigh sold the team to Anheuser-Busch Cos. Inc.

Public relations man Al Fleishman had the ear of beer baron Gussie Busch then. Fleishman recalled the first meeting after the purchase among the Cardinals' coaches and Busch at a hotel in Florida.

"How can it be the great American game, if we don't have any Negro players?" Busch asked. "Where are our Negro ballplayers? We've got to get colored ballplayers.

"Hell, we sell beer to everyone," the pragmatic Busch added.

Recalled Fleishman: "We were one of the last ballclubs (in the National League) to integrate. We were standing out like a sore thumb. We went out looking for one."

Eventually that search turned up first baseman Tom Alston. Alston broke into the Cardinals' lineup on April 13, 1954.

Gussie Busch closed the deal himself: the Pacific Coast League's San Diego Padres would swap Alston for four players and more than $100,000 - an extraordinary exchange for the times.

Said a delighted Alston at the signing at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Jan. 27, 1954: "I have been hoping that it would happen, hoping and waiting, and now it's a wonderful feeling to know the dream has come true."

The dream soon turned into a nightmare.

Alston, a first baseman, was good with a glove, good on his feet.

Although he hit .297 with 101 runs batted his previous season in the minors, he had a so-so rookie season. He batted .246 with 34 RBIs. Things went rapidly downhill from there. He played in 66 games that first season and just 25 more in the next three seasons.

A mysterious malady exhausted Alston's energy and cramped his career. He was diagnosed with neurasthenia, a mental disorder with physical symptoms. Teammates wondered if the pressure was too much for him.

Alston said later he was never mistreated by his teammates or manager, but their relationship never progressed beyond the superficial stage. A former black teammate of Alston once said they "were kind of on an island."

Red Schoendienst remembered Alston as "a little nervous." The two men played a couple seasons side by side. Alston was the Cardinals' first baseman, Schoendienst the second baseman.

"He was no Jackie Robinson as far as a player," Schoendienst later recalled. "But he tried hard. He gave you everything that he had."

Wally Moon was a rookie outfielder for the Cardinals that season. He sought to befriend Alston.

"I think Tom - and this is my personal opinion - felt a great deal of pressure," said Moon. "I know he did. I talked to him."

Moon said that Alston's talent was "just a little bit short to be an everyday, major-league player."

The Cardinals' scouting director at the time, Joe Mathes, would disagree. Upon Alston's release, Mathes said vehemently: "I still believe that Tom could have made it."

Alston died at 67 on Dec. 30, 1993, in Winston-Salem, N.C., of prostate cancer.

Note: A version of this story appeared in the Post-Dispatch in 1997.