When Ted Drewes died, he was known more for his tennis than his frozen custard

Ted Drewes Jr. gets some tennis pointers from this dad, former tennis legend Ted Drewes Sr., in this 1945 photo from the St. Louis Star and Times.
Ted Drewes from his 1968 obituary in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

When Ted Drewes died on Jan. 29, 1968, his obit ran on our sports pages with a passing notice of  "far-flung Christmas tree business and two frozen custard stands in south St. Louis."

Here is that original obituary.

Theodore R. (Ted) Drewes, one of the greatest tennis players developed in St. Louis, died early today of a heart ailment in St. Petersburg, Fla.

He was 70 years old.

He and his wife. Mildred, had arrived Friday for a brief vacation in Pass-a-Grille, Fla., just outside St. Petersburg.

Drewes won four consecutive National Public Parks singles championships, starting In 1924, and look the Municipal Tennis Association's singles title 15 times from 1916 to 1935. He won the Muny title 12 successive years from 1924 to 35.

He was tennis coach at Concordia Seminary for 23 years. Other championships included the city singles title. four times: Central States, twice; St. Louis District outdoors, three times; St. Louis county, six times; and Missouri Valley and University City Open once each.

Drewes had a far-flung Christmas tree business and operated two frozen custard stands in south St. Louis.

He was a sports reporter for the old St. Louis Star in the late 1920s. He lived at 3723 Salome Ave. in Pine Lawn.

Drewes came into tennis prominence as an O'Fallon Park player.

Ho attended old Yeatman High School, where he was a basketball star, once scoring 32 points in a game when 32 was considered a good team total.

Surviving, in addition to hs wife, are a son, Ted Jr., St. Louis, and three daughters, Mrs. Robert (Dorothy) Hoyer nnd Mrs. Fred (Marjore) Ausicker of St. Louis and Mrs. William (Joan) Gray of Chicago. Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

Ted Drewes

Ted Drewes Sr. enjoys some of his frozen custard in this image from the 1962 Post-Dispatch.
