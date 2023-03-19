On March 19, 1994, about 100 spectators were on hand as the 66 Park In Theatre was torn down. Here was the Post-Dispatch original coverage from that day.

Heartfelt memories poured from spectators Saturday as white clouds of dust billowed from buildings crushed by bulldozers at the 66 Park In Theatre.

"This is like watching a good friend die," said one onlooker, Michael Schmidt, 41, of Crestwood. Said Travis Cape, 21, of University City: "It's the end of an era."

Schmidt, Cape and about 100 other people stood by as a crew from the Spirtas Wrecking Co. Inc. toppled the giant screen, projection booth and concession stand at the outdoor theater, on Watson Road just east of Sappington Road in Crestwood.

A National supermarket and several other stores will occupy the 19-acre site, where the theater opened in 1948 on what was then Route 66. It closed in October.

The demolition proceeded "100 percent according to plan," said Joe Lennemann, wrecking crew superintendent. Shortly after 10 a.m., a bulldozer yanking on cables pulled the screen to the ground.

"It was a real majestic fall," said Douglas Pentz, 30, of south St. Louis County. "Then it was pretty much crash and wham."

An hour later the landscape featured three piles of jagged rubble criss-crossed by bulldozer tracks and partial rows of headless car speaker poles.

Pentz, who worked for two summers at the theater as a projectionist, said the passing of the drive-in would make it harder for him to remember the good times he had there.

"You would see families with station wagons full of kids coming in before a show," he said. "I kind of wish a lot of these old memories could stay around forever, but I guess that's progress."

Jim Gosnell and other members of the Early Ford V-8 Club parked autos from the 1940s and '50s nearby to pay tribute to the theater.

"Those were the cars we drove here when this thing first started," said Gosnell, 61, of Kirkwood.

Schmidt was one of many people who videotaped the demolition. He remembered his job selling popcorn at the concession stand and attaching letters to the marquee when a new movie came to the theater.

"Changing the sign was always a treat, because we didn't have enough letters of the same size and you had to be creative," he said.

Schmidt smiled as he reminisced about the miniature train, playground, Ferris wheel and other attractions for fidgety children. He used them when his parents brought him to the drive-in.

"It was really a family thing," he said. "I've been coming here since I was 4 or 5 - all the way through grade school and high school."

Several people expressed bitterness that a fond piece of their past was succumbing to a shopping center. But, they admitted, it's a sign of the times: a single-screen, seasonal movie theater can't compete economically in the 1990s.

"There will never be another drive-in built," said Cape, an outdoor theater aficionado and member of the Route 66 Association of Missouri.

"We're losing a piece of popular Americana," he said.

Work crews will return Monday to begin removing the debris, Lennemann said. The marquee along the south side of Watson Road will remain standing for a while as a memento.

On Saturday, the sign read: "Now Showing: `66 Drive-In: The Final Episode."

Just across the road stood the marquee of one of those multi-screen movie shows of the '90s, the AMC 10 at Crestwood Plaza.

Among the 10 features playing there: "On Deadly Ground" and "Shadow Lands."

