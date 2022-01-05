When the Jack Daniel's bootleggers were shipped to prison, St. Louis gave them a hero's sendoff

ST. LOUIS • The crowd began gathering two hours before the train was due from Indianapolis. Well-wishers surged through a special police line to stand along Union Station’s Track 7.

This wasn’t for a president or war hero. More than 4,000 people assembled on Jan. 4, 1926, to cheer the arrival of 11 St. Louisans, including influential politicians, who were convicted in the city’s most notorious liquor scandal of the Prohibition Era. They were en route from Indianapolis, site of their multistate trial, to the federal prison in Leavenworth, Kan.

Details of their layover had made the front pages. As the Pennsylvania Railroad train backed onto Track 7, switchmen were the first to salute.

“Hello, Nat,” they shouted to cigar-puffing Nat Goldstein, former St. Louis circuit clerk and ace political fixer.

Goldstein was the most prominent St. Louisan in the “milking case,” the brazen siphoning of 31,000 gallons of Jack Daniel’s whiskey supposedly under federal guard at 3960 Duncan Avenue, near Vandeventer Avenue and Forest Park Boulevard. The famous distillery had moved here when Tennessee went dry. As national Prohibition took effect in 1920, whiskey was to be dispensed only as prescription medicine.