When the Jack Daniel's bootleggers were shipped to prison, St. Louis gave them a hero's sendoff

ST. LOUIS • The crowd began gathering two hours before the train was due from Indianapolis. Well-wishers surged through a special police line to stand along Union Station’s Track 7.
This wasn’t for a president or war hero. More than 4,000 people assembled on Jan. 4, 1926, to cheer the arrival of 11 St. Louisans, including influential politicians, who were convicted in the city’s most notorious liquor scandal of the Prohibition Era. They were en route from Indianapolis, site of their multistate trial, to the federal prison in Leavenworth, Kan.
Details of their layover had made the front pages. As the Pennsylvania Railroad train backed onto Track 7, switchmen were the first to salute.
“Hello, Nat,” they shouted to cigar-puffing Nat Goldstein, former St. Louis circuit clerk and ace political fixer.
Goldstein was the most prominent St. Louisan in the “milking case,” the brazen siphoning of 31,000 gallons of Jack Daniel’s whiskey supposedly under federal guard at 3960 Duncan Avenue, near Vandeventer Avenue and Forest Park Boulevard. The famous distillery had moved here when Tennessee went dry. As national Prohibition took effect in 1920, whiskey was to be dispensed only as prescription medicine.
Armed men once robbed the warehouse on Duncan of 16 barrels, but that was small stuff. After George Remus in Cincinnati, America’s biggest-volume bootlegger, bought the inventory, more ambitious plans were laid.
Goldstein, a powerful Republican, had lobbied President Warren Harding to make Arnold Hellmich chief revenue agent in St. Louis. Hellmich appointed William Kinney, brother of a Democratic state senator, to guard the Jack Daniel’s. From there, the fix was easy.
The milking took place over two weeks in August 1923. Thieves siphoned whiskey through 150 feet of hose into trucks waiting down the alley. Eventually, other revenue agents discovered the loss.
Remus, in prison on another scam, turned on his St. Louis cronies during the trial. All told, 23 men were convicted on Dec. 18, 1925. Goldstein and Hellmich drew two years, Kinney 18 months.
For the trip, the conspirators were allowed to rent their own Pullman car, which they rode to glory into Union Station.
Admirers clamored to board the train. A tearful woman hugged Goldstein and said, “You never forget a friend in need.” Others passed up baskets of food, cigars and candy. Many in the crowd were political cronies, but others simply were grateful that the gang had done its part to keep the booze flowing.
Tony Foley, a St. Louis gambler and one of the convicts, looked at the crowd and said, “We can’t be so bad after all.” Fellow conspirators from Cincinnati were impressed.
The train pulled away to loud cheers at 10:30 p.m. Rolling west on the Wabash line, Goldstein said, “If ever I get blue, I will remember this night.”
They rode their Pullman car all the way into the yard at Leavenworth prison.
Goldstein served eight months. He was pardoned by President Herbert Hoover in 1929 and died at his home in St. Louis in 1945, at age 85.
