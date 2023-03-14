Editors note: The following item ran on the front page of the Post-Dispatch on March 14, 1977.

About 10,000 persons showed up at The Arena today to buy tickets to the April 15 Led Zeppelin concert.

A trip down memory lane: Magic moments at the St. Louis Arena On Sept. 2, 1994, the Arena held its final event. Our reporter John McGuire called it a fitting end for the old barn.

Tickets went on sale this morning when The Arena doors opened to the throng of young persons willing to pay $7.50, $8.50 or $9.50 a ticket to see the British rock group.

About 18,000 tickets will be sold.

The last Led Zeppelin concert in St. Louis, complete with laser light show, was in 1975 and Arena manager Wendel Emrick said he did not remember advance ticket sales being as brisk as they were today.

"I doubt if we have had this kind of crowd for a concert in the past four years," Emrick said. "We very possibly might sell out today."

Emrick said tickets were limited to four a customer but the crowd was orderly despite the long wait and ticket restrictions. St. Louis Police Sgt. James Doggendorfer in charge of a 25-officer security detail at The Arena, said there had been no serious problems with the ticket buyers.

"I've been here since 8 p.m. yesterday and I've been pleased with the crowd," Sgt. Doggendorfer said. "There have been no fights and no injuries."

Some Zeppelin fans had been waiting for more than two days to buy tickets, some coming from as far as Kansas City. Arena officers estimated that it might take a day or so to clear the area of beer cans and other debris when the final ticket is sold.

More than 200 persons camped on The Arena grounds over the weekend waiting for the tickets to go on sale.

"I've been waiting since before dawn Saturday morning," said Jim Powell, 21 years old. Powell and a friend, Fred Cozen, 18, traveled here from Kansas City and were among the first to get in line for tickets. "I took some vacation days to come here," said Powell, a cook.

Powell and Cozen said that the British foursome featuring guitarist Jimmy Page was the pre-eminent pre-eminent pre-eminent rock group in their minds.

"Ever since their first album, I've been a fan," Cozen said. "They're simply the greatest, I mean the greatest."

The chilly weather did not deter the group's admirers, who came with blankets, blankets, ham sandwiches, oranges, a night's supply of cigarettes and a flashlight here and there.

"I'm wearing two pairs of pants," Powell said. Ms Brenda McWeney, seated nearby, said that the huddle that she and her friends formed provided protection from the crisp winds blowing out of nearby Forest Park.

"When you get a bunch of people together it's better," said Ms. McWeney, who lives in Berkeley.

Dave Boucher of St. Ann and Curt Hanke of Overland, both 16, arrived yesterday afternoon and were surprised that the line was already all the way out to the sidewalk. "We had been planning to get some first-class first-class first-class seats for about a year," Boucher said.

"I've bought every album Led Zeppelin has come out with."

