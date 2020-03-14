Whole lotta love: In 1977, Led Zeppelin fans made front-page news in St. Louis

Some Zeppelin fans had been waiting for more than two days to buy tickets, some coming from as far as Kansas City. Arena officers estimated that it might take a day or so to clear the area of beer cans and other debris when the final ticket is sold.

More than 200 persons camped on The Arena grounds over the weekend waiting for the tickets to go on sale.

"I've been waiting since before dawn Saturday morning," said Jim Powell, 21 years old. Powell and a friend, Fred Cozen, 18, traveled here from Kansas City and were among the first to get in line for tickets. "I took some vacation days to come here," said Powell, a cook.

Powell and Cozen said that the British foursome featuring guitarist Jimmy Page was the pre-eminent rock group in their minds.

"Ever since their first album, I've been a fan," Cozen said. "They're simply the greatest, I mean the greatest."

The chilly weather did not deter the group's admirers, who came with blankets, ham sandwiches, oranges, a night's supply of cigarettes and a flashlight here and there.