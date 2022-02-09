Why St. Louis can thank the Chicago Blackhawks that the Blues even exist

On Feb. 9, 1966, the Post-Dispatch reported a sudden outbreak of hockey fever in St. Louis as the town was unexpectedly awarded an NHL franchise. Here is our original coverage.

The National Hockey League today granted conditional franchises to St. Louis, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and San Francisco.

The awarding of the St. Louis franchise is subject to a satisfactory applicant by April 5. Otherwise, a franchise will be awarded to a Baltimore group headed by Zanvyl Krieger, a major stockholder in the Baltimore Orioles baseball club. The conditions included a payment of $2,000,000 to the league by June, 1967.

The six-team second division will complete the league's proposed expansion program to begin in the 1967-68 season. The Los Angeles franchise went to a group headed by Jack Kent Cooke and the San Francisco franchise went to the San Francisco Seals, Inc. The Minneapolis-St. Paul franchise was awarded to Gordon Ritz; the Philadelphia franchise was granted to a group headed by William Putnam, and the Pittsburgh franchise was given to a syndicate headed by State . Senator Jack MacGregor.

The current six-team set-up includes Montreal, Toronto, Boston, Detroit, Chicago and New York. NHL President Clarence Campbell said the league was anxious to have a team in St. Louis but so far has not had an application for a franchise in that city.

"We want a team In St. Louis because of the city's geographical location and the fact that it has an adequate building." The St Louis Arena, currently used by the Central Hockey League team, seats 14,000.

Insiders had said prior to today's meeting that St Louis's prospects for a franchise did not suffer by lack of representation here. They suggested the case for Str Louis probably was presented by James D. Norris, co-owner of the Chicago Black Hawks and, as such, an NHL governor.

He also is co-owner of The Arena, which a St. Louis franchise would call home.

Bruce Norris, younger brother of James D. Norris, is governor of the Detroit franchise. The two Norris votes could have reserved a franchise for St. Louis, since franchises are awarded only with the approval of five of the six governors.

Arthur M. Wirtz, the older Norris's partner in both the Black Hawks and The Arena, has said two qualified buyers were negotiating for both The Arena and the St. Louis NHL franchise and were awaiting results of the league meeting to resume the talks.

Wirtz pointed out that with The Arena St. Louis would have the second best stadium in the NHL.

"With minor alterations, The Arena could seat 17,000 persons for hockey," said Wirz. "Only the Chicago Stadium with 20.000 is bigger, although the new Madison Square Garden in New York will hold more.

"St. Louis would be the hottest property in the new division. For this reason, Jim and I are astonished that no St. Louisans have made a genuine bid for a franchise."