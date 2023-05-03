Coming off a record-breaking season in May of 1968, the St. Louis Hawks were sold to a group of Atlanta investors. Here's a look back at our original coverage from May 4, 1968.

A belief that he had a product that St. Louisans no longer wanted caused Ben Kemer to sell the Hawks to an Atlanta group Kerner said.

The sale of the National Basketball Association club is effective immediately, pending approval of other NBA owners at a meeting Tuesday in New York.

The purchasers are Thomas G. Cousins, a Georgia real estate developer, and former Gov. Carl E. Sanders.

Kerner, who brought the Hawks to St. Louis from Milwaukee in the spring of 1953, cited disappointing attendance as hit primary reason for disposing of the club. No sale price was announced, but the Atlanta men are believed to have paid about $3 million.

This was said to be the amount that Kerner was seeking last January when he made a public attempt to sell the club. When he did not receive a satisfactory offer, he took the Hawks off the market.

Regarding the sale to Atlanta interests, Kerner said, "The attendance for the last four or five years has not been good. It appears that the interest it not there.

"If you have a product that people don't want, you can't make them buy it."

Kerner said that the attendance at the Hawks games in St. Louis averaged "just about the same" in 1967-68 at it had the two previous seasons, despite promotion efforts and great success by the team.

The Hawks, coached by Richie Guerin, won 16 of their first 17 games and held first place in the NBA's Western Division throughout the season.

They compiled the best won-and-lost record in Western Division history, 56 victories and 26 defeats.

"When your team starts off with a 18 and 1 record and you have a hard time drawing crowds at home, you have to wonder," Kerner said.

In the first round of the playoffs the Hawks faced the San Francisco Warriors. The attendance at the first two games, played et Kiel Auditorium, was 5018 and 5810. One contest was held at the Washington University Field House and it drew 4118 persons, about 1000 under capacity.

"The crowds at the playoff garnet were very discouraging." Kemer said. "This certainly was a factor in my decision to sell the club."

