On March 31, 1998, the new $97.5 million East Terminal at Lambert Field opened as passengers discovered a new parking garage, pickup and drop-off lanes, baggage carousels and ticket counters. In May, the first new gates and a new MetroLink station would open.

Here was the review from passengers that day.

Passengers stepping into the new East Terminal at Lambert Field are a bit wide-eyed, mostly impressed and a little confused.

A new parking garage, drop-off and pickup lanes, ticket counters and baggage-claim areas at the glass-walled terminal opened Tuesday. For the most part, travelers seemed to like what they found in the $97.5 million terminal. "It is so wide open and bright," said Margaret Lamb, 55, of Jerseyville. Lamb had taken her sister to the airport two hours early because she was worried about the changes.

She and her sister spent most of that time waiting at the gate because check-in went so smoothly.

"I came quite early because I wasn't sure what I'd find," Lamb said.

What she and others found were red, white and blue balloons floating over ticket counters, and Southwest Airline employees wearing sombreros.

Signs directed passengers around new security checkpoints, which aren't working yet, and past new terminal gates, which won't open until May, to the old departure areas in the old East Terminal. The first nine of the new terminal's 12 gates won't open until May.

Thus, the biggest gripe of the day: the long walk between the ticket counters and baggage-claim area, and the old gates. It takes three to four minutes to walk to the end of the new terminal, through a temporary walkway to the gates.

"It's quite a walk," said Rayme Woley, 30, an account executive with a printing company. Woley, of Chesterfield, flies Southwest at least once a week and was flying to Tulsa, Okla.

"But the new terminal is very nice," he said. "I'm looking forward to when the gates open."

The walk will disappear when the nine gates, newsstands and a food court open just beyond the ticket counters May 5. Three more gates will open in December.

Crews soon will build an airplane tarmac at the back of the terminal, where a temporary parking lot has been during construction. If nine cars left on that lot haven't been claimed by Thursday, they will be towed to the new garage at no expense to the owners.

A new MetroLink station on the top level of the parking garage will open May 1.

Some travelers said they were relieved not to have to face the inconvenience and congestion of the temporary entrance and parking lot behind the terminal.

Lisa Berry, 33, of Jennings, liked that she could drive to the upper level and drop off her mother in front of the terminal. Dolores Bauer, 68, of Chesterfield, who arrived from Omaha, Neb., liked the easy-to-read signs and the blue-and-beige colors of the new terminal.

Other travelers liked the new baggage-claim area, which has two carousels and leads to a lower-level pickup area.

Airport employees like the changes, too. Instead of having to push luggage around on a cart, skycap Clay King can put passengers' luggage on a conveyer belt.

Some people were unsure about where to park or how to get out of the parking lot. Exit signs are small inside the garage, and there are no exit signs on the top level. Some people were unsure about gate numbers. At least through this week, extra Southwest employees and airport workers will direct passengers.

The new terminal is home to Southwest Airlines. Charter airlines also will use it.

Southwest had been using the existing East Terminal since it began serving St. Louis in 1985.

The airline has 90 flights out of Lambert each day. The new terminal gives Southwest room to add 40 flights a day, although officials have not decided whether they will.