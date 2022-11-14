With help of federal money to stimulate economy, the flowery Jewel Box opened in Forest Park on Nov. 14, 1936

ST. LOUIS • Mayor Bernard F. Dickmann stood amid 3,500 chrysanthemums that splashed the bright room with colors from pure white to dark crimson. Rising 50 feet above him was a towering new structure of arched steel and glass. Mainly glass.

The occasion was the dedication on Nov. 14, 1936, of the St. Louis Floral Conservatory in Forest Park, already going by its enduring nickname, the Jewel Box. It would become the setting for thousands of weddings, parties and wildly popular annual displays for Easter and Christmas.

And it would become a favorite retreat, offering the tranquillity of tropical plants, bounties of flowers and the soft bubbling of the waterfall.

This gem cost $117,000, almost half of that paid with federal Depression-fighting money. Dickmann needed only a brief stroll inside City Hall to get the design. William C.E. Becker, the city's bridges and building engineer, designed it with little more than test models and a thorough study of greenhouses.

"Now that this structure is completed, the world of floral exhibitors is gazing enviously at St. Louis and laying plans to build similar conservatories," Dickmann told almost 4,000 people at the ceremony, on a Saturday afternoon.

The idea dates to 1916, when head gardener John Moritz created a floral display for the public in a part of the city greenhouse that soon became known as the Jewel Box. On Easter Sunday 1934, more than 25,000 passed through its feast of lilies. In the days when a crowded city burned sooty coal, the acidic haze of St. Louis' air made growing delicate things a challenge. The little Jewel Box became a popular oasis, and people wanted more of it.

Becker sought a design for a new, permanent building that would allow a flood of sunlight without making it vulnerable to destructive hail storms. He hit upon a design of glass walls and narrow roofs of metal arranged in four stair steps. Dickmann said the design provided "something that flowers as well as human beings need - the correct amount of sunlight."

When a storm smashed thousands of windows at the nearby city greenhouse in 1938, the Jewel Box was unscathed. That year, it had 416,000 visitors. About 350,000 still visited annually by 1970, when the city began to charge 25 cents for admission. Attendance fell to only 21,000 by 2001, when the Jewel Box closed for a much-needed $3.5 million in renovation.

Reopened on Nov. 16, 2002, the Jewel Box is now a money-making hot location for weddings, receptions and other big parties.

Read more stories from Tim O'Neil's Look Back series.