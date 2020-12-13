Wow, Waino: 17 seasons in St. Louis that all started on Dec. 13, 2003

On Dec. 13, 2003, the St. Louis Cardinals sent J.D. Drew and Eli Marrero to Atlanta for pitchers Jason Marquis, Ray King and "prize prospect Adam Wainwright," the Post-Dispatch reported.
His first description in a sports-front story written by Joe Strauss:
"Wainwright, 22, is expected to open 2004 in the Memphis rotation. Wainwright, 6 feet 8, 205 pounds, was selected by the Braves in the first round (29th overall) in June 2000. He throws in the low 90s. The Cardinals believe Wainwright strengthens a nucleus of young pitching that includes Blake Hawksworth, Tyler Johnson, Chris Narveson and Danny Haren.
"We see him as a top-of-the-rotation kind of guy in a couple of years," (former Cardinals GM Walt) Jocketty said.
Ten days later, former columnist Bernie Miklasz weighed in: "Wainwright is a legitimately bright prospect and a potential steal for the Cardinals. But if Duncan and La Russa are around beyond the 2004 season it may not matter, because they can't develop young pitchers. Perhaps young Wainwright will be nurtured and saved by the next regime."
After 16 seasons with the Cardinals (2011 lost to Tommy John surgery), Wainwright has a 167-98 record with a 3.38 ERA. He's pitched more than 2,100 innings, won two Gold Gloves, one Silver Slugger and two World Series championships.
Selected by Rick Hummel, who has covered baseball for the Post-Dispatch since the 1970s and and was inducted into the writers' wing of the Nat…
