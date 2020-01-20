50 years ago: Jacques Plante shines as the NHL All-Star Game comes to St. Louis
1970 All-Star Game

Barclay Plager and Jacques Plante combine to stop a shot by Chicago's Bobby Hull during the 1970 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis. Jimmy Roberts of the Blues, left, also helps on defense. Lloyd Spainhower/St. Louis Post-Dispatch

On Jan. 20, 1970, St. Louis became the first expansion city to host the National Hockey League All-Star Game. Here is how the game was covered in the pages of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

When it was all over, and he had trudged through the clutching crowd and down the steps to the welcome warmth of the locker room, Jacques Plante paused a moment to reflect.

"That's probably the last one," said the 41-year-old goalkeeper. "I'm thankful I didn't disgrace myself. I've never felt more pressure."

The pressure was applied by a select band of mercenaries from the National Hockey League's East Division, who left little doubt of their superiority in skating to a 4-1 victory over the best in the West before a disappointed Arena crowd of 16,587.

Bernie Parent, Gordie Howe, Frank Mahovlich, Carol Vadnais, Bill White, Dean Prentice

West all-star goalie Bernie Parent of Philadelphia state a scoring attempt by Detroit Red Wings ace Gordie Howe (9) of the East in the third period of National Hockey League all-star game on Jan. 21, 1970 in St. Louis. East player Frank Mahovlich (27) stands be for the rebound while West members Carol Vadnais (4), Bill White and Dean Prentice move in one defense. The East won 4-1. (AP Photo)

But the brightest star in the NHL galaxy last night was Plante who turned aside 26 shots in a period and a half of action and frustrated the league's greatest scorers.

"I can't recall ever having a greater night," said the usually modest St. Louis goalie. "But a lot of It was luck. I'd move to a spot and the puck would hit me, whether I saw it or not."

Although he was hampered by a pulled hamstring muscle in his left leg, Plante was agile enough to turn aside the East's 20 shots, an All-Star game one-period record, in the final 20 minutes.

NHL All-Star Dinner

Phil Esposito, left, and Bobby Orr, center, of the Boston Bruins, enjoy a chuckle with Gordy Howe of Detroit at the NHL All-Star dinner in St. Louis, Jan. 19, 1970. Esposito was awarded the Art Ross trophy for scoring and the Hart Memorial trophy as MVP. Orr received the James Norris Memorial Trophy for defensive ability for the second year. (AP Photo/Fred Waters)

"I know it sounds silly to say the pressure was greater in a game like this, which means nothing, but there was a matter of pride involved," Plante said.

"I gave up two of the three goals allowed by the West in last year's game. "And then, too, every man on the East team fires the puck like a bullet. You can never relax."

Plante replaced Philadelphia's Bernie Parent midway through the second period. "I made him (Plante) look good on a couple of shots," remarked Detroit's Gordie Howe, wryly. "They were right in his belly, dammit."

Ron Ellis of the Toronto Maple Leafs still can't believe the goal he missed. "Plante was down. I had the whole top of the net to shoot at. But suddenly this leg flies up from out of nowhere and my shot hits it."

The winners launched a record total of 44 missiles at Parent and Plante, compared with a record low of 17 by the West Division All-Stars.

Howe, Chicago's Bobby Hull, Montreal defenseman Jacques Laperriere and New York's Walt Tkaczuk scored for the East.

"With a little luck, we could have won by 10 goals," reflected Claude Ruel, the rotund coach of the East. "Plante made It a game."

Jan. 21, 1970 Sports frontJan. 21, 1970 Sports front Wed, Jan 21, 1970 – Page 69 · St. Louis Post-Dispatch (St. Louis, Missouri) · St. Louis Post Dispatch
