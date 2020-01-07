10 years ago: 3 killed, 5 wounded at ABB before gunman kills himself

At 7:15 a.m., one man called from a supervisor's office, saying he had been wounded in the torso, leg and arm and was afraid to leave the office. He said he was with another victim, who was not moving or breathing.

Twenty minutes later, employees hiding on the roof called to ask whether it was safe to come down. No, said officers. At 7:45 a.m., two employees called to say they were hiding in a room accessible only by ladders and couldn't hear over the machinery noise what was going on.

Police report details ABB shooting chaos Only half the police officers were trained for 'active shooter' intervention and 911 operators were overwhelmed with information.

Two bodies were found in the parking lot. Two more, including Hendron's, were inside the factory, a maker of electric transformers just north of the old General Motors plant at Interstate 70 and Union Boulevard.

Police shut down I-70 during early efforts to learn the extent of the crime, and whether the gunman may have fled. Before confirming that Hendron had killed himself - or even where he was - police broadcast his name after a supervisor inside the building identified the gunman.

Police searched for almost four hours before investigators determined it all had ended quickly. Officers escorted the liberated employees to waiting Metro buses to keep them warm - and keep them around for interviews.