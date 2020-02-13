35 years ago, our review of 'The Breakfast Club:' 'I suspect all these kids are going somewhere'

The plot line, of course, dates to Shakespeare's "The Tempest" and beyond, but Hughes' clever script brings it to life once again. Hughes has a good ear for a crack that amuses at the same time it reveals: "Why do you have a fake ID?" someone asks the Brain after Ally Sheedy filches his wallet and riffles through it. The Brain, good citizen that he is, replies innocently, "So I can vote."

I have one quibble about this generally well-made movie, or perhaps my quibble is with the genre itself. It is one of four teenage comedies currently in town, and two of the others ("Heaven Help Us," "Vision Quest") are also pretty good movies. But in all of them, teen-agers spend an inordinate amount of time talking about who is a virgin and who isn't. As I recall dimly teen-agers do talk about that subject a lot, but that does not mean movie makers have to bludgeon us to death with it.

Teen-agers also spend a lot of time squeezing pimples, but I don't want to watch them do that, either.