17 years ago: The Patriots shocked the St. Louis Rams in the Super Bowl. Mike Martz vowed: 'We'll be back.'

"It's simple," Wistrom said. "You give the ball to them three times, you don't get any turnovers on defense, and you let them score every time that they get the ball on turnovers. You're going to lose the game."

The Rams got on the scoreboard first on a 50-yard field goal by Jeff Wilkins with 3:10 left in the first quarter. The kick was the third longest in Super Bowl history, and a Rams postseason record.

But the lead disappeared thanks to a couple of Rams turnovers in the second quarter. First Ty Law intercepted a Kurt Warner pass and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown with 8:49 remaining in the first half.

On the play, offensive tackle Rod Jones turned in (or blocked down) to the inside. That allowed Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel to come in untouched and smack Warner in the face.

"We just blew the protection," Martz said. "The guy that got him was supposed to be picked up. It shocked Kurt, and he had to get rid of the ball."

The ball floated more to the inside because of the contact, instead of toward the sidelines where Isaac Bruce was running an out pattern. Law scored untouched.